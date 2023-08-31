Angola vs China: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Basketball World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.
The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, as it does in the Football World Cup.
Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.
The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).
