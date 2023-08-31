Angola vs China: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Basketball World Cup
Basketball World Cup!

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, as it does in the Football World Cup.

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.

The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

Pep Claros!

Pep Claros, Angola's coach, was full of praise for the team and spoke about the players he coaches, where he highly valued the youngsters in the team: "We're betting on youngsters. All but two of the players are very young. And they'll be here for the next 8-10 years. If we get this right, we can be a very strong team for a long time. This could be the core of Angola at the 2027 and 2031 World Cups."
China

China's squad for the World Cup included: Zhao Jiwei, Zhang Zhenlin, Fu Hao, Cheng Shuaipeng, Yu Jiahao, Sun Minghui, Zhu Junlong, Hu Jinqiu, He Xining, Zhou Peng, Zhao Rui, Hu Mingxuan, Du Runwang, Fang Shuo, Zeng Fanbo, Cui Yongxi, Wang Zhelin and Zhou Qi.
Angola

Angola's squad for the World Cup included Domingos, Maconda, Gonçalves, Dundão, Monteiro, Dó, Fernandes, Francisco, Luis, João, Kokila and Valente.
Groups

In this first phase Angola came third in group A with four points, two below the Dominican Republic, one below Italy and one above the Philippines. China was in group B with three points, one below South Sudan, two below Puerto Rico and three above Serbia.
Last Matches: China

China, on the other hand, came into the World Cup with three defeats. On Saturday (26), they lost 105-63 to Serbia. On Monday (28), they lost 89-69 to South Sudan and on Wednesday (30) they lost 107-89 to Puerto Rico.
Last Matches: Angola

Angola comes into the match with one win and two losses at the World Cup. The first defeat came on Friday (25) against Italy, 81-67. On Sunday (27), they beat the Philippines 80-70. And on Tuesday (29), they lost 75-67 to the Dominican Republic.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Basketball World Cup match: Angola vs China Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

