France vs Iran LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup

Where and how to watch France vs Iran on TV in real time?
The match between France and Iran will start at 09:30 a.m. ET at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta (IND) in the second group stage of the Basketball World Cup. The match will be broadcast by Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Retrospect:
The two times they have met, France and Iran have played in official competitions. In 2021, the Europeans beat the Iranians 79-62 in the Olympic Games. In 2014, the game was played in the Basketball World Cup and France also won, this time by 81-76.
Other groups:
Group M
5am: Angola-China
9 a.m. South Sudan-Philippines
Group N
Group O
Group P
Group N
09:30: Egypt-Jordan
5:45: New Zealand-Mexico
Group O
4:30: Cape Verde-Finland
8:10: Japan-Venezuela
Group P
6.45: Ivory Coast-Lebanon
10:30: France-Iran
Biggest winners:
The tournament's biggest winners: the United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).
second phase group:
Group I: Serbia, Dominican Republic, Italy and Puerto Rico
Group J: USA, Lithuania, Greece and Montenegro
Group K: Slovenia, Germany, Australia and Georgia
Group L: Canada, Spain, Brazil and Latvia.
2023 Format:
The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next stage and the round of 16 begins, just like in the World Cup.
Basketball World Cup
The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.
The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The match between France and Iran is Game 1 of the second group stage in Group P of the Basketball World Cup. Olympic dreams and aspirations will be at the heart of the teams lining up for the 17-32 Qualifying Games, with places in the Paris 2024 Olympic Men's Basketball Tournament and the FIBA 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournaments up for grabs.
The ball goes up for France vs. Iran at 09:30 a.m. ET at the Indonesia Arena (Jakarta), one of the competition's venues alongside Japan and the Philippines.
Welcome to the France vs Iran live score
Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for the decisive game of the Basketball World Cup between France and Iran. Both teams face each other in the third game of the group stage in Group H of the World Cup. The match is scheduled to take place at 09:30 am ET in Indonesia, one of the competition's venues alongside Japan and the Philippines. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
Second round of the Basketball World Cup
Date: August 31, 2023
Time: 10:30 am (Brasília time)
Venue: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta (IND)
Broadcast: Star+