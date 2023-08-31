La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 6 between La Vall d'Uixó and Pico del Buitre
1:08 AM18 minutes ago

Tune in here the stage 6 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 6 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between La Vall d'Uixó and Pico del Buitre. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
1:03 AM23 minutes ago

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 6 of La Vuelta 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:58 AM28 minutes ago

What time is stage 6 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 6 of La Vuelta 2023 on August 31st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

12:53 AM33 minutes ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step).

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink).

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny).

Leader of the youth classification: Remco Evenepoel - Worn by: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)

12:48 AM38 minutes ago

Pico del Buitre

In 2019, La Vuelta discovered a new summit that brought the riders closer to the Teruel sky. The Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre witnessed the Burgos-BH’s double win, with the victory going to Cantabrian rider Ángel Madrazo, and second place going to his teammate, Jetse Bol. This 12-kilometre climb with a 7% inclination will, again, be a protagonist within the first week of the race and will bring the cyclists closer to the stars once more. 
12:43 AM43 minutes ago

La Vall d'Uixó

La Vall d'Uixó will make its debut as the start of La Vuelta. Located halfway between the coast and the Sierra de Espadán, this town has a real natural jewel: the Coves de Sant Josep, the longest navigable subway river in Europe. The richness of the cavity goes beyond the natural, since in its depths it also hides prehistoric engravings and paintings, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site of Cultural Interest.
12:38 AMan hour ago

Route of the stage

The sixth day of the Vuelta a España brings back the mountains. The riders will start from La Vall d'Uixó. There will be two third category passes, the Puerto de Arenillas and the Alto de la fuente de Rubielos before the halfway point of the day. The constant steep slopes will be demanding the legs of the cyclists, who after the intermediate sprint in Torrijas, will climb the Pico del Buitre, a first category pass, where the finish line will be located.
12:33 AMan hour ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) 17h 12'29"
2 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar Team) + 00'11"
3 Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'17"
4 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'37"
5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'39"
6 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'39"
7 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'43"
8 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'44"
9 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'48"
10 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'48"
12:28 AMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5

This is the top 10 of stage 5:
Top 10 - Stage 5
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink) 04h 23'43"
2 Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'00"
3 Dries Van Gestel (Belgium / TotalEnergies) + 00'00"
4 Milan Menten (Belgium / Lotto Dstny) + 00'00"
5 Lewis Askey (Great Britain / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'00"
6 Edward Theuns (Belgium / LIDL - Trek) + 00'00"
7 David Gonzalez (Spain / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) + 00'00"
8 Geoffrey Soupe (France / TotalEnergies) + 00'00"
9 Jesus Ezquerra (Spain / Burgos - BH) + 00'00"
10 Jarrad Drizners (Australia / Lotto Dstny) + 00'00"
12:23 AMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

On a quiet day, Australian rider Kaden Groves repeated his victory in La Vuelta by winning another mass finish. There was little change in the general classification, where leader Remco Evenepoel increased the gap.
12:18 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 6 of the 2023 La Vuelta between La Vall d'Uixó and Pico del Buitre Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
