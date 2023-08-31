La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 6 between La Vall d'Uixó and Pico del Buitre

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 6 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!
How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is stage 6 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny).
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Remco Evenepoel - Worn by: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)
Pico del Buitre
La Vall d'Uixó
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|17h 12'29"
|2
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar Team)
|+ 00'11"
|3
|Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'17"
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'37"
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'39"
|6
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'39"
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'43"
|8
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'44"
|9
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'48"
|10
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'48"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5
|Top 10 - Stage 5
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|04h 23'43"
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Dries Van Gestel (Belgium / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Milan Menten (Belgium / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Lewis Askey (Great Britain / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Edward Theuns (Belgium / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|David Gonzalez (Spain / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Geoffrey Soupe (France / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spain / Burgos - BH)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Jarrad Drizners (Australia / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'00"