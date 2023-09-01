Germany vs Georgia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Germany vs Georgia?
If you want to watch Germany vs Georgia live it can be followed on Courtside1891
What time is the Germany vs Georgia match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 02:30 hrs.
Colombia: 02:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.
Spain: 10:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.
Peru: 02:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.
Greece: 10:30 hrs.
Serbia: 9:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Georgia
Goga Bitadze is a center who plays in the NBA for the Orlando Magic with a height of 2'11 meters. The 24 year old player has averaged 11 points, 9'3 rebounds and 2 assists in this World Cup.
Watch out for this player in Germany
Dennis Schroder, point guard for the Toronto Raptors. He averages 19.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He has a 100% free throw percentage and a 46.7% shooting percentage.
How does Georgia arrive?
Georgia defeated Cape Verde in the first match, but could not beat Slovenia in the second. They finally defeated Venezuela in the group stage to advance to the second round. A national team that has played seven friendly matches in preparation, winning only three of them. Moreover, this is the first time they have participated in a World Cup.
How does Germany arrive?
They have won all three group matches after defeating Japan, Australia and Finland. They advanced to the second round as top of Group E. In preparation, they only lost to Canada after extra time and to the all-powerful United States in their last test. They are looking to do well in this World Cup after finishing in third place in the last Eurobasket;
Background
Four times Germany and Georgia have faced each other with a favorable balance for the German team, which has won all four times. The última time they faced each other was in 2018 in the World Cup qualification. They have never faced each other in a World Cup, but they did in Euro 2017 in the group stage where Germany defeated 57-67.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Okinawa Arena, which is located in the city of Okinawa. It was inaugurated in 2021 and has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Germany and Georgia will meet in the match corresponding to the second round. Both teams are now in Group K along with Slovenia and Australia. The top two in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals;
