Spain vs Latvia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

What time is the Spain vs Latvia match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:45 hrs.
Brazil: 05:45 hrs.
Chile: 03:45 hrs.
Colombia: 03:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:45 hrs.
Spain: 11:45 hrs.
Mexico: 3:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 4:45 hrs.
Peru: 03:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 04:45 hrs.
Greece: 11:45 hrs.
Serbia: 10:45 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Latvia
Roland Smits, a 28-year-old forward who plays for BC Zalgirus. He has averaged 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in this World Championship. He has also scored 19 of the 32 shots he has taken in this World Championship.
Watch out for this player in Spain
Willy Hernangómez is leading the Spanish National Team. The new FC Barcelona player, who plays center, is averaging 17.3 points, six rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. In this World Cup he has a shooting average of over 58%.
How does Latvia arrive?
Latvia has advanced as second in the group to this second round after beating Lebanon and France in the first two matches after a close score. However, they lost to Canada in the last match and in the battle for first place in the group. They had an almost perfect preparation, winning five of the six friendlies they played. This is the first time they have qualified for a World Cup.
How does Spain arrive?
The reigning World and Eurobasket champions will be looking to repeat history and win the title. So far they have not started badly after winning all three games in the first phase without suffering. They qualified as group winners. In preparation they played up to five friendlies where they won three of them, but they could not beat the United States or Canada, losing in overtime.
Background
Six times these two teams have faced each other, with a favorable balance for Spain, which has won all the duels. The last time they faced each other was in the edition of the last World Cup also in the second phase in a match won by the Spanish team by 62-67. The other duels have been in the Eurobasket or in the qualification for the World Cup in 2018.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Indonesia Arena, located in the city of Jakarta. It was inaugurated in June 2023 and has a capacity of 16,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Spain and Latvia will meet in the first game of the second phase of the FIBA 2023 World Cup. Both teams are in group L along with Canada and Brazil;
