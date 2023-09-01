La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 7 between Utiel and Oliva
11:23 PMan hour ago

Tune in here the stage 7 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 7 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Utiel and Oliva. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
11:18 PMan hour ago

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 7 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 7 of La Vuelta 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:13 PMan hour ago

What time is stage 7 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 7 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 1st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

11:08 PMan hour ago

Oliva

More than eight kilometers of fine sandy beaches form the Mediterranean coastline of Oliva. A peculiarity of this coastline are its dunes, part of the characteristic and beautiful landscape of its coast. This coastal destination finds in the Natural Spring of La Font Salada or the Natural Park of Marjal Pego-Oliva two great attractions for nature and sea lovers. Its climate makes it a pleasant destination both in summer and winter.

11:03 PM2 hours ago

Utiel

20 years later, Utiel will host again a departure of La Vuelta. With a marked wine culture, under the soil of this Valencian municipality hides a network of passageways that houses more than 200 subway wineries that have become a tourist attraction. Its wine culture is protected under the umbrella of the Denomination of Origin Utiel-Requena, marked by the climatic characteristics of the plateau on which it sits.

10:58 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

The seventh stage of La Vuelta is expected to be calm and without changes in the general classification. The riders will start from Utiel and after 200 kilometers they will arrive in Oliva. The only difficulty of the day, in theory, will be the intermediate sprint 33 kilometers from the finish line.
10:53 PM2 hours ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ) 21h 40'35"
2 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'08"
3 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'51"
4 Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'41"
5 Steff Cras (Belgium / TotalEnergies) + 01'48"
6 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'58"
7 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecuador / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) + 02'06"
8 David De La Cruz (Spain / Astana Qazaqstan) + 02'23"
9 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 02'47"
10 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar Team) + 02'50"
10:48 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 6

This is the top 10 of stage 6:
Top 10 - Stage 6
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 04h 27'29"
2 Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'26"
3 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'31"
4 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'46"
5 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'46"
6 Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'03"
7 Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar) + 01'05"
8 Cristian Rodríguez (Spain / Arkéa - Samsic) + 01'12"
9 Steff Cras (Belgium / TotalEnergies) + 01'12"
10 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecuador / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) + 01'26"
10:43 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Sepp Kuss took the victory on the sixth day of La Vuelta, which leaves changes in the overall and a Remco Evenepoel who took off the responsibility of the red jersey, but with the tough challenge of overcoming the teamwork of Jumbo - Visma.
10:38 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 7 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Utiel and Oliva Live Updates

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
