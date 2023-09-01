La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 7 between Utiel and Oliva

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is stage 7 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Oliva
More than eight kilometers of fine sandy beaches form the Mediterranean coastline of Oliva. A peculiarity of this coastline are its dunes, part of the characteristic and beautiful landscape of its coast. This coastal destination finds in the Natural Spring of La Font Salada or the Natural Park of Marjal Pego-Oliva two great attractions for nature and sea lovers. Its climate makes it a pleasant destination both in summer and winter.
Utiel
20 years later, Utiel will host again a departure of La Vuelta. With a marked wine culture, under the soil of this Valencian municipality hides a network of passageways that houses more than 200 subway wineries that have become a tourist attraction. Its wine culture is protected under the umbrella of the Denomination of Origin Utiel-Requena, marked by the climatic characteristics of the plateau on which it sits.
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|21h 40'35"
|2
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'08"
|3
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'51"
|4
|Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'41"
|5
|Steff Cras (Belgium / TotalEnergies)
|+ 01'48"
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'58"
|7
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecuador / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|+ 02'06"
|8
|David De La Cruz (Spain / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 02'23"
|9
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 02'47"
|10
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar Team)
|+ 02'50"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 6
|Top 10 - Stage 6
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|04h 27'29"
|2
|Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'26"
|3
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'31"
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'46"
|5
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'46"
|6
|Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'03"
|7
|Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar)
|+ 01'05"
|8
|Cristian Rodríguez (Spain / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 01'12"
|9
|Steff Cras (Belgium / TotalEnergies)
|+ 01'12"
|10
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecuador / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|+ 01'26"