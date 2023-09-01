Serbian vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Italy's lineup
Italy has the following players available to be able to play the clash against Serbia. Fontecchio, Melli, Polonara, Spissu, Tonut, Datome, Diouf, Pajola, Procida, Ricci, Severini and Spagnolo.
Serbia's lineup
Serbia has the following players available to play against Italy. Bogdanovic, Dobric, Jovic, Milutinov, Avramovic, Davidovac, Guduric, Marinkovic, Petrusev, Risticwy Simanic.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 horas
Bolivia: 3:00 horas
Brasil: 4:00 horas
Chile: 4:00 horas
Colombia: 2:00 horas
Ecuador: 2:00 horas
EEUU (ET): 3:00 horas
Spain: 10:00 horas
Mexico: 2:00 horas
Paraguay: 4:00 horas
Peru: 2:00 horas
Uruguay: 5:00 horas
Where to watch
The match between Serbia vs Italy can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Italy qualification
Italy has qualified for the second round as second in the group behind Dominican Republic, with whom they lost in the group stage match by four points. Against the Philippines and Angola they were victorious, so they got five points in total, two points for each victory and one point for the defeat. The Dominicans, who are still undefeated in this world championship, came first in the group.
Serbia qualification
Serbia qualified for the second round as group winners over Puerto Rico, whom they beat in the group stage match. Against China and South Sudan, they were also victorious, so they collected six points in total, two points for each victory, one point ahead of the chasing team. For the time being, Serbia remains undefeated in this world championship.
Italy's last game
Italy arrives in a good form with the last victory against the Philippines by a difference of seven points. The result of the game was 83-90 for the Italians. The Philippines took a three-point lead in the first quarter, but in the second quarter they lost that lead and also fell behind by nine points. In the second half, the Italians continued to add up although they let it come a bit in the last quarter but took the win with ease. Fontecchio was the best of the game with 18 points, six rebounds and one assist.
Serbia's last match
Serbia ended the first phase of the World Cup with a resounding victory over South Sudan, which had just won its first World Cup victory in its history. The result of the game was 83-115 with the Serbians winning by a big difference of 32 points. Serbia was much better throughout the game without giving a chance to a South Sudan that was behind throughout the game and that Serbia's superiority surpassed them in all aspects of their game. Jovic was the best player of the game with 25 points, two rebounds and three assists.
Welcome to the broadcast
Welcome to the online broadcast of Serbia vs Italy this Friday, September 1st at 10:00 Spanish time. The match is part of the FIBA World Cup matchday. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.