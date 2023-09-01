Lithuania vs Greece LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for Lithuania vs Greece in VAVEL
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lithuania vs Greece live, as well as the latest information coming out of Indonesia. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Greece Lineup
Greece has the following players available to play against Lithuania. Antetokounmpo, Lountzis, Papagiannis, Papanikolaou, Walkup, Bochoridis, Chatzidakis, Larentzakis, Mitoglou, Moraitis, Papapetrou, Rogkavopoulos.
Lithuanian line-up
Lithuania has the following players available to play against Greece. Brazdeikis, Jokubaitis, Normantas, Sedekerskis, Valenciunas, Bendzius, Dimsa, Kariniauskas, Kuzminskas, Maldunas, Motiejunas and Sirvydis.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:40 horas
Argentina: 8:40 horas
Bolivia: 7:40 horas
Brasil: 8:40 horas
Chile: 8:40 horas
Colombia: 6:40 horas
Ecuador: 6:40 horas
EEUU (ET): 7:40 horas
Spain: 14:40 horas
Mexico: 6:40 horas
Paraguay: 8:40 horas
Peru: 6:40 horas
Uruguay: 9:40 horas
Photo
Where to watch
The match between Lithuania vs Greece can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep informed about what happens in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Greece qualification
Greece has qualified for the second round as second in the group behind USA, with whom they lost in the group stage match. They were victorious against Jordan and New Zealand, so they got five points in total, two points for each victory and one point for the defeat. The USA, which is still undefeated in this world championship, came first in the group.
Lithuania qualification
Lithuania has qualified for the second round as first in the group ahead of Montenegro, whom they beat in the group stage match. Against Egypt and Mexico, they were also victorious, scoring six points in total, two points for each win. For the time being, Lithuania remains undefeated in this world championship.
Greece's last game
Greece arrives in a good form with the last victory against New Zealand by a difference of nine points. The result of the game was 83-74 for the Greeks. New Zealand took the lead in the first quarter with a five-point advantage, just as in the second quarter they got six more points of advantage. In the second half, the Greeks came back from the deficit and also took the points cushion to take the victory. Papapetrou was the best of the game with 27 points, six rebounds and one assist.
Lithuania's last game
Lithuania ended the first phase of the World Cup with a resounding victory over Montenegro. The result of the game was 71-91 with the Lithuanians winning by a big difference of twenty points. Lithuania was solid throughout the game. Until the first half of the game the game was very evenly matched, and the game was highlighted in the third quarter where the Lithuanians took an eight-point lead that made them leave the scoreboard, thanks to the eight-point difference they already had. Jokubaitis was the best player of the game with 19 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Welcome to the broadcast
Welcome to the online broadcast of Lithuania vs Greece this Friday, September 1 at 14:40 Spanish time. The match is part of the FIBA World Cup matchday. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.