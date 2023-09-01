Slovenia vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup Match
11:47 PMan hour ago

Tune in here España vs Slovenia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Slovenia vs Australia live match, as well as the latest information from the Okinawa Arena.
11:42 PMan hour ago

How to watch Slovenia vs Australia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Slovenia vs Australia live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:37 PMan hour ago

What time is Slovenia vs Australia match for FIBA World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Slovenia vs Australia of September 1st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 8:10 AM
Brazil: 9:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Chile: 8:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 7:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 7:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 8:10 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 3:10 PM
Mexico: 6:10 AM on Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 8:10 AM
Peru: 7:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 9:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 8:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891

11:32 PMan hour ago

Key player - Australia

In Australia, the presence of Josh Giddey stands out. The 20-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 26 points scored. He also had five rebounds and 11 assists.

11:27 PMan hour ago

Key player - Slovenia

In Slovenia, the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 24-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 19 points scored. He also had seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

11:22 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Australia

3- Josh Giddey

5- Patty Mills

6- Josh Geen

15- Nick Kay

26- Duop Reath

11:17 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Slovenia

6- Aleksej Nikolic

10- Mike Tobey

30- Zoran Dragic

32- Bine Prepelic

77- Luka Doncic

11:12 PMan hour ago

Australia

Australia is one of the teams that wanted to show what they were made for in this World Cup and now they have one of the biggest challenges they could have in the competition. The purpose for the Oceanic team is clear: to win and have a good chance of reaching the quarterfinals.

11:07 PMan hour ago

Slovenia

Slovenia comes to this match undefeated in the tournament. Three games played, three wins for the team that is led by Luka Doncic, who wants to continue to prove why it is one of the candidates for the title.

11:02 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Okinawa Arena

The Slovenia vs Australia match will be played at the Okinawa Arena, located in the city of Okinawa, Japan. This venue, inaugurated in 2021, has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.
10:57 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the FIBA World Cup match: Slovenia vs Australia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
