Slovenia vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup Match

How to watch Slovenia vs Australia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Slovenia vs Australia match for FIBA World Cup?
Argentina: 9:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 8:10 AM
Brazil: 9:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Chile: 8:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 7:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 7:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 8:10 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 3:10 PM
Mexico: 6:10 AM on Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 8:10 AM
Peru: 7:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 9:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 8:10 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Key player - Australia
In Australia, the presence of Josh Giddey stands out. The 20-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 26 points scored. He also had five rebounds and 11 assists.
Key player - Slovenia
In Slovenia, the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 24-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 19 points scored. He also had seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals.
Last starting five - Australia
3- Josh Giddey
5- Patty Mills
6- Josh Geen
15- Nick Kay
26- Duop Reath
Last starting five - Slovenia
6- Aleksej Nikolic
10- Mike Tobey
30- Zoran Dragic
32- Bine Prepelic
77- Luka Doncic
Australia
Australia is one of the teams that wanted to show what they were made for in this World Cup and now they have one of the biggest challenges they could have in the competition. The purpose for the Oceanic team is clear: to win and have a good chance of reaching the quarterfinals.
Slovenia
Slovenia comes to this match undefeated in the tournament. Three games played, three wins for the team that is led by Luka Doncic, who wants to continue to prove why it is one of the candidates for the title.