Finland vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Finland vs Venezuela as well as the latest information from the Okinawa Arena. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Finland vs Venezuela live online
If you want to watch Finland vs Venezuela live on TV, you can follow the match on Courtside1891.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match between Finland vs Venezuela?
This is the kick-off time of the match in various countries
Argentina: 03:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:30 hrs.
Brazil: 02:30 hrs.
Chile: 01:30 hrs.
Colombia: 01:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:30 hrs.
Spain: 9:30 hrs.
Mexico: 1:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:30 hrs.
Peru: 01:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:30 hrs.
Greece: 9:30 hrs.
Serbia: 8:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Venezuela
Nestor Colmenares, a 35-year-old power forward who plays for Trotamundos and averages 11.3 games, 7.3 rebounds and three assists. In this world championship he has a shooting average of 57'1%.
Watch out for this player in Finland
Lauri Markkanen, a 26-year-old power forward who plays in the NBA for the Utah Jazz. He is the fourth best averaging player of this FIBA 2023 World Cup with 23 points on average, in addition to 7'8 rebounds and 1'5 assists per game. In the last game against Cape Verde he reached 34 games.
How does Venezuela arrive?
Three defeats in the first phase have left them out of the first round. They also failed to win in the first game of the elimination phase after losing 86-77 to Japan. In addition, they did not win any of the eight friendly matches they played during the preparation. They qualified for the World Cup after finishing third in Group E in the qualification where they had eight wins and four losses. In the last edition they made it to the second round by getting through the preliminary round, but in the main one they lost in the group stage.
How does Finland arrive?
Finland had a worse than expected participation, as they did not get past the first round, losing all three group matches against Australia, Japan and Germany. However, in the knockout stage they defeated Cape Verde and even reached 100 points. They arrived after playing four friendlies in their preparation where they won two and lost two others. A team that reached the quarterfinals of the last Eurobasket. They have returned to the world championship after being left out in the last edition.
Background
This will be the first time that both teams will face each other and they will do it in a world championship;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Okinawa Arena, which is located in the city of Okinawa. It was inaugurated in 2021 and has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Finland and Venezuela will meet in the fifth meeting for both teams, which will close the FIBA 2023 World Cup in this duel. Both are in Group O along with Japan and Cape Verde.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Finland vs Venezuela in FIBA 2023 World Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.