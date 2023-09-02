Angola vs South Sudan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup
Photo: Disclosure/FIBA

Don't miss a detail Angola vs South Sudan match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
South Sudan squad

Eduardo Francisco

Gerson Domingos

Dimitri Maconda

Gerson Gonçalves

Childe Dundão

Jilson Bango

Leonel Paulo

Antônio Monteiro

João Fernandes

Bruno Fernando

Silvio De Sousa

Kevin Kokila


 

How do you get to Angola?

Angola lost to China in the last round. The team has one victory in four matches in the World Cup. The African team won Philippine but lost to Italy, Dominican Republic and China.
Open quotes!

"I heard he ended up in the hospital. I apologize, I didn't mean to do any kind of dirty tricks.   have a speedy recovery. I pray for you, you!   in my prayers," he said.

“I am not a dirty player, I have never been a dirty player,” "From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize to everyone watching and especially to the player."

How do you get to South Sudan?

 South Sudan won the first game in the World Cup in the last round, when they defeated the Philippines.
BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is This is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.

The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.

The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

ANGOLA

Photo: Disclosure/FIBA
Photo: Disclosure/FIBA
The game will be played at Manila

The Angola vs South Sudan game will be played at Manila, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Basketball World Cup: Angola vs South Sudan live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
