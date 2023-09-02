Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch UFC Paris Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak Live Score Here
THE FIGHT
Brazil
Speak up, Cyryl Gane!
“I was really disappointed at first. I'm a competitor. Of course, I was really disappointed and so were people in real life and on social media. A lot of people supported me in this fight against Jones, and everyone knows that it's not fair. It's exactly the result we were hoping for, because everyone knows I could put up a little more trouble against Jon Jones. So everyone was really disappointed, and some people expressed themselves on social media and stuff like that. Yes, at first I was really disappointed, and that's right. that's why we came back to gym very quickly," Gane said.
“Everything we needed to change, we did. We changed many things. I think I have to be more focused on myself, just like that. on me and not around me and that's exactly what we did. It was a great experience for me as a fighter, but also as a human being and as a person. Pain makes you stronger”, concluded the former interim champion.
Schedules
Main card - 16h.
MAIN CARD
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Manon Fiorot (56.7 Kg) x Rose Namajunas (56.7 Kg)
Light weight (up to 70.3 Kg): Benoit Saint Denis (70.7 Kg) x Thiago Moisés (70.7 Kg)
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Volkan Oezdemir (92.9 Kg) x Bogdan Guskov (92.9 Kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): William Gomis (66.2 Kg) x Yanis Ghemmouri (66.2 Kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Morgan Charriere (66.2 Kg) x Manolo Zecchini (66.2 Kg)
PRELIMINARY CARD
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Ange Loosa (77.5 Kg) x Rhys McKee (77.5 Kg)
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Nora Cornolle (61.6 Kg) x Joselyne Edwards (61.6 Kg)
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Farid Basharat (61.6 Kg) x Kleydson Rodrigues (61 Kg)
Wedding Weight (up to 63.5 Kg): Zarah Fairn (63.5 Kg) x Jacqueline Cavalcanti (63 Kg)
UFC
Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .
UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.
Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.
On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.
The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.