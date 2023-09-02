Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch UFC Paris Match
Photo: Publicity/UFC

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
2:55 AMan hour ago

THE FIGHT

Photo: Publicity/UFC
Photo: Publicity/UFC
2:50 AMan hour ago

Brazil

The first Brazilian athlete to take action this Saturday (02), will be Kleydson Rodrigues.
2:45 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Cyryl Gane!

"I am a competitor. I was very disappointed and so were people. A lot of people supported me in the fight against Jones and everyone knows that the result wasn't what was expected, because I could give him a little more trouble. That's why I got back into academia so quickly. Everything I needed to change, I changed, many things. Gained me a lot of experience, even though I lost the fight. Every painful experience makes you stronger. Only I want to be my best version. I want to leave a big message on Saturday, that I'm still here and I want to come back to fight for the belt", declared the former interim UFC champion.

“I was really disappointed at first. I'm a competitor. Of course, I was really disappointed and so were people in real life and on social media. A lot of people supported me in this fight against Jones, and everyone knows that it's not fair. It's exactly the result we were hoping for, because everyone knows I could put up a little more trouble against Jon Jones. So everyone was really disappointed, and some people expressed themselves on social media and stuff like that. Yes, at first I was really disappointed, and that's right. that's why we came back to gym very quickly," Gane said.

“Everything we needed to change, we did. We changed many things. I think I have to be more focused on myself, just like that. on me and not around me and that's exactly what we did. It was a great experience for me as a fighter, but also as a human being and as a person.   Pain makes you stronger”, concluded the former interim champion.

2:40 AMan hour ago

Schedules

Preliminary card - 13:30

Main card - 16h.

2:35 AMan hour ago

MAIN CARD

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Ciryl Gane (113.4 Kg) x Serghei Spivac (116.1 Kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Manon Fiorot (56.7 Kg) x Rose Namajunas (56.7 Kg)

Light weight (up to 70.3 Kg): Benoit Saint Denis (70.7 Kg) x Thiago Moisés (70.7 Kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Volkan Oezdemir (92.9 Kg) x Bogdan Guskov (92.9 Kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): William Gomis (66.2 Kg) x Yanis Ghemmouri (66.2 Kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Morgan Charriere (66.2 Kg) x Manolo Zecchini (66.2 Kg)

2:30 AM2 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Taylor Lapilus (61.2 kg) x Caolan Loughran (61.6 kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Ange Loosa (77.5 Kg) x Rhys McKee (77.5 Kg)

Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Nora Cornolle (61.6 Kg) x Joselyne Edwards (61.6 Kg)

Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Farid Basharat (61.6 Kg) x Kleydson Rodrigues (61 Kg)

Wedding Weight (up to 63.5 Kg): Zarah Fairn (63.5 Kg) x Jacqueline Cavalcanti (63 Kg)

2:25 AM2 hours ago

UFC

UFC  is a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, based in Las Vegas, in the United States and that promotes fight competitions between some of the best fighters in the world between several different countries and also by divergent categories, depending on the weight.

Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .

UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.

Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.

On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.

The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.

Photo: Publicity/UFC
Photo: Publicity/UFC
2:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Accor Arena

The Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak game will be played at Accor Arena, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo