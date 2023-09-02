Jordan vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 FIBA World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Jordan vs Mexico live for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, as well as the latest information coming from the Mall of Asia Arena.
Where and how to watch Jordan vs. Mexico online and live from the FIBA World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Jordan vs Mexico match in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 am at Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 8:30 am at Courtside 1891
Brazil: 9:30 am at Courtside 1891
Chile: 9:30 am at Courtside 1891
Colombia: 7:30 am at Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 7:30 am at Courtside 1891s
USA (ET): 8:30 a.m. Courtside 1891
Spain: 12:30 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Mexico: 6:30 am at Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 9:30 am at Courtside 1891
Peru: 7:30 am at Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 9:30 am at Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 8:30 am at Courtside 1891
Last quintet of Mexico!
This is the last lineup of the team: Fabian Jaimes, Pako Cruz, Gabriel Girón, Joshua Ibarra and Paul Stoll.
Last five of Jordan!
This is the latest team lineup: Amin Abu Hawwas, Freddy Ibrahim, Sami Banzai, Rondae Hollis Jefferson and Ahmad Dwairi.
Pako Cruz, a must see player!
The guard from Mexico is one of the top figures of Turkey's Manisa BSB and his team. Now, it seems that the veteran of the Mexican National Team may have one of his last opportunities to put his country among the best in the world. Cruz will seek to take advantage of Mexico's great squad and add his game to that of Gabriel Girón, Paul Stoll and Daniel Amigo so that the 12 Warriors return to fight for the FIBA title and be a difficult rival within their group. What is most expected from the Mexican guard is a healthy championship and his great ability as orchestrator of the team's offense to generate a game that is very fun to watch.
How does Mexico arrive?
The Mexican National Team continues its participation in this FIBA World Cup 2023 after the victory against New Zealand by a score of 108 to 100. In addition to New Zealand, Mexico shares a group with Egypt and Jordan. This team from Mexico is back in a Basketball World Cup, after failing to qualify in the previous edition and now they will seek to become among the best in the world and advance to the next round. Some interesting names in this squad are Paul Stoll, Jorge Gutiérrez, Daniel Amigo, Gabriel Girón and Francisco Cruz. Mexico will seek to take advantage of this game against Lithuania to add a victory that brings them closer to their classification. Mexico's game stands out for its constant movement of the ball and the search for the shot with a free player. Mexico is the fifth best team in the American continent and will seek to be among the best in the world. This may be the last FIBA World Cup for some selected players, so they will try to leave everything on the court to close this World Cup cycle in the best way. Mexico starts as the favorite against Jordan and they will seek to add their second victory in the tournament to win the group and qualify for the Olympic Games.
Rondae Hill Jefferson, a must see player!
The Jordanian forward is one of the stars of the San Germán Athletics and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the team's best scorer. One of Jordan's stars is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to put her team among the best in the world. Without a doubt, the forward's connection to Ahmad Dwairi and Freddy Ibrahim is bringing fruit to a great Arab team.
How does Jordan get here?
The Jordanian team continues in this Basketball World Cup after a loss against Egypt by a score of 85 to 69. With this defeat, they are placed at the bottom of Group N, where Mexico and New Zealand are also located. Jordan has great players like Rondae Hollis Jefferson, Ahmad Dwairi, Freddy Ibrahim, Zaid Abbas and Malek Kannan. Jordan is not the favorite of this group and will seek to enter one of the qualifying tournaments for the Olympic Games. Jordan's only goal is to score some wins and wait for a possible combination of results to have a chance of a ticket. The duel against Mexico will be essential to guide those chances of achieving a place in the qualifiers for Paris 2024.
Where's the game?
The Mall of Asia Arena located in the city of Manila, Philippines will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Jordan vs. Mexico match, corresponding to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena, at 8:30 o'clock.