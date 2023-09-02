Ivory Coast vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Ivory Coast vs France?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:45 hrs.
Brazil: 05:45 hrs.
Chile: 03:45 hrs.
Colombia: 03:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:45 hrs.
Spain: 11:45 hrs.
Mexico: 3:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 4:45 hrs.
Peru: 03:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 04:45 hrs.
Greece: 11:45 hrs.
Serbia: 10:45 hrs.
Watch out for this player in France
Rudy Gobert, a 31-year-old center who plays in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averages 8.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He did not play against the Lebanon National Team in the last game of the first phase due to a technical decision.
Watch out for this player in Ivory Coast
Solo Diabate, a 36-year-old point guard who plays for Atletico Petroleos. He averages 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. His shooting average from the field is 37'5%.
How does France arrive?
The former Eurobasket and Olympic runner-up failed to advance from the first round of the FIBA 2023 World Championship. They closed the first round with a 79-85 win over Lebanon. In their second game of the qualification phase between 16º and 32º they managed to overcome the Iranian national team after an 82-55 win over the Iranian national team.
How is the Ivory Coast arriving?
The African team started the World Cup losing against Spain, while they defeated Iran by two points. While they lost against Brazil by 77-89 and were left out of the second sentence. In their first game of the next phase they lost to Lebanon 84-94. A national team that played five friendly matches where they won three of them and lost two. This is the fifth time they have participated in a world championship in history;
Background
These two teams have met twice and both times the French team has won. The last precedent was in 2012, when the French team won 74-41. They also met in 2010 in the Villeurbanne Tournament, a friendly match in which France won 74-66;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Indonesia Arena, located in the city of Jakarta. It was inaugurated in June 2023 and has a capacity of 16,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Côte d'Ivoire and France will face each other in the match corresponding to the phase of the teams fighting for the places between 16º and 32º place. Both teams are in Group P along with Lebanon and Iran;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Ivory Coast vs France in FIBA World Cup FIBA 2023
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.