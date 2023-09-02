Iran vs Lebanon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player in Lebanon
Omari Rasulala Spellman, a 26-year-old power forward who averages 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He has scored in this world championship 11 three-pointers out of the 22 he has attempted, that is a 50% three-point shooting percentage.
Watch out for this player in Iran
Benham Yakhachali, a 28-year-old point guard who plays for Romerstrom Gladiators Trier, Germany, has averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in this World Cup. He has scored 18 of 40 shots from the field, that is to say he has a percentage of 40%.
How does Lebanon arrive?
They lost all three games of the first round, losing against Canada, Latvia and France, leaving them with no chance of advancing to the second round. While already in the qualification among the teams that will fight between the 16th and 32nd places, they defeated Ivory Coast 84-94 in Lebanon. This is the fourth time they have qualified for a world championship, not since 2010;
How does Iran arrive?
Irá n lost all the matches they have played so far. They were almost beaten by Brazil with a 59-100 score, and clearly outplayed by Iran and the Spanish national team. In their first meeting of the already eliminated teams, they were overwhelmed by France after losing 82-55. They have lost seven of the nine friendlies they played during the preparation. They have qualified for the fourth time in a row for the world championship;
Background
Five clashes between these two teams with a favorable balance for Iran, which has won three duels. However, in July they played two friendlies and both of them were won by Lebanon. This is the first time they face each other in a world championship;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Indonesia Arena, located in the city of Jakarta. It was inaugurated in June 2023 and has a capacity of 16,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Iran and Lebanon will face each other in the qualifying round match between the teams fighting for the 16th and 32nd places. Both teams are in Group P along with France and Ivory Coast;
