La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 8 between Dénia and Xorret de Catí

La Vuelta 2023: Stage 8 between Dénia and Xorret de Catí
How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 8 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 8 of La Vuelta 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is stage 8 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 7 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 2nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ).

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ) - Worn by: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

Xorret del Catí

The climb to Xorret del Catí is an icon of La Vuelta. Up to six times the race has climbed this tough pass that includes sections with a gradient above 22%. The last time, in 2017, the Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe culminated a numerous breakaway and raised his arms after five kilometers of hard ascent, to add the second French triumph in a summit that, curiously, only Gallic and Spanish cyclists have conquered.
Dénia

Located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, Denia is part of the network of Creative Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO. It is a city with a seafaring past and present whose gastronomy Denia combines the products of the sea with those grown in the Valencian orchard. Its 20 kilometers of fine sandy coastline and rocky coves are contrasted with the Montgó massif, which guards the city's coastline from the natural park of the same name.
Route of the stage

The eighth day of La Vuelta brings the mountains back. The riders will start from Denia and will cross five passes before reaching the finish line. The Alto de Vall d'Ebo, the Puerto de Benifallim and the Puerto de la Carrasqueta of second category, the Puerto de Tollos of third category and finally the Xorret de Catí, of first category, will be the mountainous difficulties of the day. The stage will end when they descend from the latter.
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ) 26h 37'04"
2 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'08"
3 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'51"
4 Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'41"
5 Steff Cras (Belgium / TotalEnergies) + 01'48"
6 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'58"
7 David De La Cruz (Spain / Astana Qazaqstan) + 02'23"
8 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecuador / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) + 02'30"
9 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 02'47"
10 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar Team) + 02'50"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 7

This is the top 10 of stage 7:
Top 10 - Stage 7
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Geoffrey Soupe (France / TotalEnergies) 04h 56'29"
2 Orluis Aular (Venezuela / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) + 00'00"
3 Edward Theuns (Belgium / LIDL - Trek) + 00'00"
4 Sebastian Molano (Colombia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
5 Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'00"
6 Marijn Van Den Berg (Netherlands / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'00"
7 David Gonzalez (Spain / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) + 00'00"
8 Hugo Page (France / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
9 Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'00"
10 Matevz Govekar (Slovenia / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage

Geoffrey Soupe took the victory on the seventh day of La Vuelta in a very eventful finish, as all the flat stages have been so far. The general classification did not suffer significant changes among the favorites and Lenny Martinez keeps the leader's jersey.
Stage 8 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Dénia and Xorret de Catí

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
