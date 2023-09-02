La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 8 between Dénia and Xorret de Catí

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 8 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!
How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 8 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is stage 8 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ) - Worn by: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
Xorret del Catí
Dénia
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|26h 37'04"
|2
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'08"
|3
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'51"
|4
|Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'41"
|5
|Steff Cras (Belgium / TotalEnergies)
|+ 01'48"
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'58"
|7
|David De La Cruz (Spain / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 02'23"
|8
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecuador / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|+ 02'30"
|9
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 02'47"
|10
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar Team)
|+ 02'50"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 7
|Top 10 - Stage 7
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Geoffrey Soupe (France / TotalEnergies)
|04h 56'29"
|2
|Orluis Aular (Venezuela / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Edward Theuns (Belgium / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Sebastian Molano (Colombia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Netherlands / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|David Gonzalez (Spain / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Hugo Page (France / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Matevz Govekar (Slovenia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"