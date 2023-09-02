New Zealand vs Egipto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow New Zealand vs. Egypt
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for New Zealand vs Egypt live, as well as the latest information coming out of Indonesia. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Egypt Lineup
Egypt has the following players available to play against New Zealand. Gardner, Mahmoud, Moussa, Saleh, Zahran, Abdelgawad, Aboushousha, El Gendy, El Gizawy, Hussein, Martin and Oraby.
New Zealand Lineup
New Zealand has the following players available to play against Egypt. Delany, Ili, Mauriahoohoo, Te Rangi, Wetzell, Britt, Brown, Cameron, Fotu, Haris, Ngatai and Smith-Milner.
Photo
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 horas
Argentina: 4:45 horas
Bolivia: 3:45 horas
Brasil: 4:45 horas
Chile: 4:45 horas
Colombia: 2:45 horas
Ecuador: 2:45 horas
Estados Unidos (ET): 3:45 horas
España: 10:45 horas
México: 2:45 horas
Paraguay: 4:45 horas
Perú: 2:45 horas
Uruguay: 5:45 horas
Where to watch
The match between New Zealand vs Egypt can be watched on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Egypt Qualification
Egypt has qualified for the second round as third in the group behind Lithuania and Montenegro, with whom they lost in the group stage match. Against Mexico they came out victorious so they collected four points in total, two points for each victory and one point for the defeat. The Lithuanians, who are still undefeated in this world championship, came first in the group.
New Zealand Qualification
New Zealand has qualified for the second round as third in the group ahead of Jordan, whom they beat in the group stage match. Against Greece and USA they did not get a win so they collected four points in total, two points for each win, one point behind the leader. For the time being, New Zealand is in the competition but it is very difficult for them to advance to the next round.
Last game Egypt
Egypt started the second phase of the World Cup with a resounding victory over Jordan, which has failed to win in the entire World Cup, having lost all three games in the first group stage. The result of the game was 85-69 with Egypt winning by a huge 16-point margin. Egypt was much better throughout the game without giving a chance to a Jordan that was behind throughout the game. Marei was the best player of the game with 20 points, 14 rebounds and one assist.
Last game New Zealand
New Zealand ended the first phase of the World Cup with a resounding defeat against Mexico. The result of the match was 100-108 with the Mexicans winning by a difference of eight points. Mexico was solid during the first two quarters, which were enough to give them a good advantage and take the game. The game was highlighted in the first quarter where the Mexicans took a nine-point lead and in the second quarter they took seven more points that made them go in the scoreboard. Te Rangi was New Zealand's best player with 32 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of New Zealand vs Egypt this Saturday, September 2 at 10:45 Spanish time. The game corresponds to the FIBA World Cup match day. Follow the online broadcast and all the information of both teams on VAVEL.