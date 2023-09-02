Italy vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Italy vs Puerto Rico?
If you want to watch Italy vs Puerto Rico live, you can follow it on Courtside1891
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Italy vs Puerto Rico?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 02:00 hrs.
Colombia: 02:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.
Spain: 10:00 hrs.
Mexico: 2:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.
Peru: 02:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.
Greece: 10:00 hrs.
Serbia: 9:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Puerto Rico
Tremont Waters, a 25-year-old point guard who plays for the Carolina Giants. He is the player with the best average of assists in this World Cup with a total of 9'3 per game. In addition to 21.8 points and 4.5 rebounds on average. He was decisive against Dominican Republic where he only rested four minutes and managed to score 37 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.
Watch out for this player in Italy
Simone Fontecchio, a forward who plays in the NBA, plays for the Utah Jazz. The 27-year-old averaged 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists per game in this FIBA 2023 World Cup. He was key in Italy's victory against Serbia, scoring 30 points and playing 33 of the 40 minutes.
How does Puerto Rico arrive?
Puerto Rico needed an overtime to beat South Sudan in their first game of the FIBA World Cup 2023. While in their second match they were unable to beat Serbia. In the third game and playing for a place in the second round, they overcame China. In the Caribbean duel they overcame Dominican Republic and have the pass to the quarterfinals in their hands, they need to beat Italy. They arrived at the World Cup after a preparation where they only managed one victory out of six friendly matches. They managed to qualify for the tenth consecutive time to the world championship after finishing second in the American ranking with eight wins and four losses.
How does Italy arrive?
Italy started with a win over Angola, but suffered an unexpected defeat in the second game against the Dominican Republic. On the third day, they made it to the second round after defeating the Philippines 83-90. In the first game of the second round, the team surprised by defeating Serbia and will qualify for the quarterfinals if it wins against Puerto Rico. Seven friendly matches were played during the preparation where they won in all of them, even against teams like Serbia or Greece.
Background
Seven times these two teams have faced each other and all the duels have ended in favor of the Italian National Team. The last precedent was last August 13 in a friendly match where Italy won 98-65. In 2019 they already faced each other in the World Cup also in the second phase in a duel that was decided in overtime. In addition to the 2006 World Cup with a close score (73-72) and in 1998 (63-68).
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, a pavilion located in the Philippines. It was inaugurated in March 1960 and has a capacity of 16500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Italy and Puerto Rico will meet in the last game of the second phase, where the winner will be in the quarterfinals. Both teams are in Group I along with Serbia and the Dominican Republic.
