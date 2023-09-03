Greece vs Montenegro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Greece vs Montenegro match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:45 hrs.
Brazil: 04:45 hrs.
Chile: 02:45 hrs.
Colombia: 02:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:45 hrs.
Spain: 10:45 hrs.
Mexico: 2:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:45 hrs.
Peru: 02:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:45 hrs.
Greece: 10:45 hrs.
Serbia: 9:45 a.m.
Watch out for this player in Montenegro
Nikola Vucevic, a 32-year-old center who plays for the Chicago Bulls where he has averaged 20 points, 9.3 rebounds and one assist per game in this World Championship. He has a 52.6% shooting percentage from the field.
Watch out for this player in Greece
Thomas Walkup, Olympiacos' point guard, is the most outstanding player of the Greek team. The 30-year-old has averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season. He has scored 10 of the 22 three-point attempts he has made.
How does Montenegro arrive?
Montenegro made a good start in the World Cup beating Mexico and Egypt. However, they played against Lithuania to advance to the second round as top of the group, but ended up losing to Lithuania. In their first game of the second phase they fought head to head against the United States in the first two quarters, but after that they could not keep up with the rhythm of the Americans. They played five friendly matches in preparation, winning only two of them.
How does Greece arrive?
Greece started the World Cup by easily defeating Jordan. However, in the second game they lost to the United States. They played for the pass in the third game of the first phase where they defeated New Zealand 74-83. In the second round they had to win both games, but lost against Lithuania by 67-92. They only won four of the six friendly matches they played during the preparation;
Background
Five times these two teams have faced each other and all of them have been won by Greece. The last time they met was in the 2019 World Cup in the first round where the Greek team won 85-60. This has been the only time they have met in the world championship.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena pavilion, which is located in Masay. It was inaugurated on June 16, 2012 and has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Greece and Montenegro will face each other in the second round of the FIBA 2023 World Cup. Both teams no longer have a chance to reach the quarterfinals and are eliminated. They are in Group J along with the United States and Lithuania.
