La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 9 between Cartagena and Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca

stage 8 of La Vuelta 2023
How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 9 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is stage 9 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)
Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca
Cartagena
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|30h 51'06"
|2
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'43"
|3
|Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 01'00"
|4
|Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 02'05"
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 02'29"
|6
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 02'31"
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 02'38"
|8
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 02'42"
|9
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 02'42"
|10
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'52"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 8
|Top 10 - Stage 8
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|04h 13'52"
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'02"
|5
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'02"
|6
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'02"
|7
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'02"
|8
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'02"
|9
|Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'34"
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'39"