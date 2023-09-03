La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 9 between Cartagena and Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:00 PM18 minutes ago

Tune in here the stage 8 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 9 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Cartagena and Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
9:55 PM23 minutes ago

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 9 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 9 of La Vuelta 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:50 PM28 minutes ago

What time is stage 9 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 9 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 3rd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

9:45 PM33 minutes ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Sepp Kuss (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)

9:40 PM38 minutes ago

Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca

The Caballos del Vino is the most characteristic festivity of Caravaca de la Cruz, a town crowned by the imposing Basilica de la Vera Cruz. Legend has it that, when the Castle of Caravaca was besieged by Muslim troops, the Caravacans managed to circumvent the enemy's defense to supply the fortress by carrying wineskins of wine on their horses. This feat is commemorated at the beginning of May with a triple equine contest.
9:35 PM43 minutes ago

Cartagena

More than 2500 years of history, Cartagena lived its period of maximum splendor during the Roman period in Hispania. The Roman theater is today one of the most significant vestiges of that period in which Carthage Nova was one of the most important cities of the peninsula thanks to the mineral wealth of its mountains and the strategic and naval value of the city for the Roman Empire.
9:30 PMan hour ago

Route of the stage

The first week closes with another stage that brings difficulties in the mountains, although it will not be so leg-breaking, because there will only be two portages... But they will be demanding. The riders will start from Cartagena and in the first 60 kilometers they will find the climb to the Puerto de Casas de la Marina la Perdiz, of first category... The rest will be transit to meet the intermediate sprint in Cehegín, seven kilometers from the start of the ascent to the Alto de Caravaca de La Cruz, a second category pass where the finish line will be located.
9:25 PMan hour ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 30h 51'06"
2 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'43"
3 Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 01'00"
4 Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious) + 02'05"
5 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 02'29"
6 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 02'31"
7 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 02'38"
8 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 02'42"
9 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 02'42"
10 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'52"
9:20 PMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 8

This is the top 10 of stage 8:
Top 10 - Stage 8
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) 04h 13'52"
2 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'00"
3 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
4 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 00'02"
5 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'02"
6 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'02"
7 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'02"
8 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'02"
9 Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'34"
10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'39"
9:15 PMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

Primoz Roglic conquistou a vitória no oitavo dia de La Vuelta, com todos os favoritos na disputa pela vitória. Sepp Kuss é o novo líder da classificação geral.
9:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 9 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Cartagena and Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo