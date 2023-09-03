Spain vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned here to follow Spain vs Canada
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Spain vs Canada as well as the latest information from the Indonesia Arena. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Spain vs Canada online and live the FIBA 2023 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m. on Courtside 1891
Brazil: 10:30 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Chile: 10:30 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Colombia: 8:30 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m. at Courtside 1891s
USA (ET): 9:30 A.M. AT COURTSIDE 1891
Spain: 3:30 p.m. on Courtside 1891s
Mexico: 7:30 a.m. on Courtside 1891s
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m. on Courtside 1891
Peru: 8:30 a.m. on Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m. on Courtside 1891
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player in Canada
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who plays in the NBA for the Oklahoma City Thunder where the 25-year-old is the sixth best player in the World in scoring average, with 22.3 points per game. He also has 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He has scored in this world championship a total of 32 of 62 that he has shot from the field, that is to say 51.6%.
Watch out for this player in Spain
Willy Hernangomez, who has left the NBA and signed with Barcelona. The 29-year-old center has averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in this FIBA 2023 World Cup. He has a 60% shooting percentage from the field.
How does Canada arrive?
The Canadian National Team made a full first round of the FIBA 2023 World Championship where they clearly overcame France, Lebanon and Latvia. However, in the first match of the second phase they were surprised by Brazil and lost 65-69. Therefore, the pass to the quarterfinals will be decided in this duel. They reached the world championship where they played two friendly matches in which they defeated Spain, and lost against Dominican Republic and Germany. They played a DBB Supercup tournament where they won the title after beating Canada in the semifinals and Germany in the final after extra time.
How does Spain arrive?
The reigning World and Eurobasket champions will be looking to repeat history and win the title. They did not start badly after winning all three matches in the first phase without suffering. They qualified as group winners. However, in the first game of the second phase they lost against Latvia by 69-74. In preparation they played up to five friendlies where they won three of them, but they could not win against the United States or Canada, losing in overtime.
Background
These two teams have met four times, with a record of three wins for Spain and one for Canada. The last precedent between these two teams was on August 17 in a friendly match that was won by the North American team in overtime. They have already faced each other in the 2004 and 2010 World Cups, where the victory went to the Spanish team;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Indonesia Arena, located in the city of Jakarta. It was inaugurated in June 2023 and has a capacity of 16,000 spectators.
Preview of the game
Spain and Canada will face each other in the second round of the FIBA 2023 World Cup. Both teams are playing in this duel the pass to the quarterfinals, as they have three wins and one loss.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Spain vs Canada in FIBA World Cup 2023
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.