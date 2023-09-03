Australia vs Georgia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Australia vs Georgia.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Australia vs Georgia live, as well as the latest information coming out of Indonesia. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Georgia Lineup
Georgia has the following players available to play against Australia. Adronikashvili, McFadden, Sanadze, Shenhelis, Shermadini, Berishvili, Bitadze, Jintcharadze, Liklikadze, Mamukelashvili, Tsintsadze and Turdziladze.
Australia Lineup
Australia has the following players available to play against Georgia. Giddey, Green, Kay, Mills, Mills, Reath, Cooks, Daniels, Exum, Goulding, Ingles, Thybulle and White.
Match schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 horas
Argentina: 3:30 horas
Bolivia: 2:30 horas
Brasil: 3:30 horas
Chile: 3:30 horas
Colombia: 1:30 horas
Ecuador: 1:30 horas
USA (ET): 2:30 horas
Spain: 9:30 horas
Mexico: 1:30 horas
Paraguay: 3:30 horas
Peru: 1:30 horas
Uruguay: 4:30 horas
Photo
Where to watch
The match between Australia vs Georgia can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep informed about what happens in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Georgia Qualification
Georgia has qualified for the second round as second in the group behind Slovenia, with whom they lost in the group stage match by 21 points. They were victorious against Green I just and against Venezuela, so they got five points in total, two points for each victory and one point for the defeat. The Slovenians, who are still undefeated in this world championship, came first in the group.
Australia Qualification
Australia has qualified for the second round as second in the group behind Germany, with whom they lost in the group stage match. They were victorious against Japan and Finland, scoring a total of five points, two points for each win, one point behind the second-placed team.
Georgia Last Game
Georgia arrives after being defeated very convincingly against Germany by a difference of 27 points. The result of the game was 100-73 for the Germans. Germany started winning the first quarter, but the first half ended very tied because the second quarter was won by Georgia. It was in the last two quarters where Germany took the lead and where the game was settled. Schroder was one of the best players of the game with 16 points, one rebound and seven assists.
Australia Last Game
Australia started the second phase of the World Cup with a tough defeat against Slovenia, who had just had a good first phase in the World Cup. The result of the game was 91-80 with the Slovenians winning by a difference of eleven points. Slovenia was better throughout the first quarter that took a good point difference and solved in the last quarter to take the game without giving a chance to an Australia that lacked accuracy. Doncic was the best player of the game with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the broadcast of Australia vs Georgia this Sunday, September 3 at 9:30 am Spanish time. The match is part of the FIBA World Cup matchday. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.