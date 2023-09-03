Dominican Republic vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup
Renowned NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns once again played a pivotal role, recording an incredible double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. In addition, he contributed five assists and displayed a solid performance in shooting from the field, converting 47% of his attempts.

 Próblica Dominicana arrives for the game with a defeat in the last match against Puerto Rico. In the competition, there are three wins and one loss.
"I heard he ended up in the hospital. I apologize, I didn't mean to do any kind of dirty tricks.   have a speedy recovery. I pray for you, you!   in my prayers, " he said.

“I’m not a dirty player, I have never been a dirty player”, Omot continued.  especially to the player."

 via comes into the game with a loss, after losing to Italy.  In the tournament, there are four matches, with three victories.
Photo: FIBA
The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is This is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.

The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.

The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

The game will be played at Manila

The Dominican Republic vs Serbia game will be played at Manila, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Basketball World Cup: Dominican Republic vs Serbia live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
