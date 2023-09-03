Germany vs Slovenia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup
Photo: FIBA

9:33 PMan hour ago

Watch Germany vs Slovenia Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Germany vs Slovenia match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
9:28 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Gordon Herbert!

“We will decide in the morning; when we will analyze the situation,” "He trained a little today, but he will be back soon. It is a medical decision. He didn’t play 5 on 5 today."

“We will decide in the morning; when we analyze the situation””They are the best internal team we will face in terms of post-ups and offensive rebounds.     a man's game," said Herbert.

“For me, Daniel Theis has been outstanding from day one at boot camp,” being the best player nobody talks about."

"He and Dennis have a really good connection. Obviously, they grew up together, played together, so they have a really good connection. Offensively, it is;   doesn't really teach, they just have," added Herbert.

9:23 PMan hour ago

How do you get to Germany?

 Germany comes into the game with four wins in the tournament. The team defeated Japan, Australia, Finland and Georgia.
9:18 PMan hour ago

Open quotes!

"If it was a best-of-seven series, Australia would win 4-0, 4-1," said one of the Slovenian journalists on Wednesday as Slovenia won first place in the first round. "But the good thing is!   just a game. We'll need a perfect game from Luka and others, but we can win one.”

“It was great, we’re very excited”, Tobey said after the game.  We qualify the qualification. We are very happy with how we played."

"We were able to show that, despite Luka being in trouble, we were able to play well and that we have a good team. Everyone worked hard," continued Tobey.

9:13 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Luka Doncic!

“It was a very tough game,” Doncic said in the post-match conference. thing. I mean, they have a great team and great players, but I'm really proud of how we played today.”

"Everyone stayed together, no matter what. They [Australia] doubled me on every possession and they all made the right play. We stick together and I think we're a great team," added Doncic.

“I committed three fouls with 8 minutes left in the second quarter. It was the first time I saw the technical foul call when you were there. kicks the ball," Doncic said. "I think in every game, every player does this once. The other referee told me it was the first time he had seen this. I don’t really understand, but I trust my fellows."

“It was really cool,” admits Doncic. “It was a 2-on-1 situation, and it was a great moment to block it. I think we scored two more baskets after that, so it was a great moment in the game.”

“Probably in the US or Canada,” question from BasketNews.

"We go game by game and I don’t know where we will end up, but I can assure you that we will give our all in every game, as you saw today. It was a very important game and we gave it our all, ” continued Doncic when asked if he considers Slovenia one of the favourites."

9:08 PMan hour ago

How do you get to Slovenia?

Slovenia comes into the game with four wins in the tournament. The team defeated Venezuela, Georgia, Cape Verde and Australia.
9:03 PMan hour ago

SLOVENIA

8:58 PMan hour ago

BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is This is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.

The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.

The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

8:53 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Manila

The Germany vs Slovenia game will be played at Manila, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
8:48 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Basketball World Cup: Germany vs Slovenia live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
