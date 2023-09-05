La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 10 in Valladolid
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here the stage 10 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 10 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route in Valladolid. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 10 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 10 of La Vuelta 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is stage 10 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 10 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 5th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Sepp Kuss (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)

Valladolid

The poet and playwright José Zorrilla is one of the most illustrious figures in the history of Valladolid. Today, the city finds in the house where he was born a literary and theatrical meeting place where, in addition to the activity of the museum, you can enjoy plays, shows and other cultural activities. The author of Don Juan Tenorio gives his name, among other places, to the theater located in the Plaza Mayor and to the Valladolid C.F. stadium.

On April 29, 1935, Valladolid hosted the first finish line in the history of La Vuelta. That initial stage of the race started in Madrid and arrived in the city of Pisuerga with victory of the Belgian Antoine Dignef over Mariano Cañardo. Since then, La Vuelta has arrived 34 times in Valladolid, being on eight occasions the finish line of stages against the clock, as will happen again in 2023.

Route of the stage

After the break on Monday, the peloton returns to the roads on Tuesday to take part in the individual time trial of this edition of La Vuelta. The streets of Valladolid will be the stage for the riders for 25 kilometers. It is a mostly flat route, except for a steep climb before 10 kilometers. The intermediate point is located at 13.3 kilometers.
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 35h 23'30"
2 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'43"
3 Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 01'02"
4 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 02'22"
5 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 02'29"
6 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 02'29"
7 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 02'33"
8 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 02'33"
9 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'43"
10 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'55"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 9

This is the top 10 of stage 9:
Top 10 - Etapa 9
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) 04h 28'59"
2 Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Jayco AlUla) + 00'13"
3 Chris Hamilton (Australia / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 01'12"
4 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eritrea / LIDL - Trek) + 01'00"
5 Jon Barrenetxea (Spain / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) + 01'37"
6 Ruben Fernández (Spain / Cofidis) + 01'37"
7 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost) + 02'11"
8 Daniel Navarro (Spain / Burgos - BH) + 02'41"
9 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 03'16"
10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 03'11"
Summary of the previous stage

Lennard Kamna won the ninth day of La Vuelta that brought back the hardness of the mountains to culminate the first week. There were movements among the favorites again and made the battle in the general classification exciting, where Sepp Kuss is still the leader.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 10 of the 2023 La Vuelta in Valladolid Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
