La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 10 in Valladolid

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 10 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!
How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 10 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is stage 10 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)
Valladolid
On April 29, 1935, Valladolid hosted the first finish line in the history of La Vuelta. That initial stage of the race started in Madrid and arrived in the city of Pisuerga with victory of the Belgian Antoine Dignef over Mariano Cañardo. Since then, La Vuelta has arrived 34 times in Valladolid, being on eight occasions the finish line of stages against the clock, as will happen again in 2023.
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|35h 23'30"
|2
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'43"
|3
|Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 01'02"
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 02'22"
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 02'29"
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 02'29"
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 02'33"
|8
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 02'33"
|9
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'43"
|10
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'55"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 9
|Top 10 - Etapa 9
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|04h 28'59"
|2
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'13"
|3
|Chris Hamilton (Australia / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 01'12"
|4
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eritrea / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 01'00"
|5
|Jon Barrenetxea (Spain / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|+ 01'37"
|6
|Ruben Fernández (Spain / Cofidis)
|+ 01'37"
|7
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 02'11"
|8
|Daniel Navarro (Spain / Burgos - BH)
|+ 02'41"
|9
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 03'16"
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 03'11"