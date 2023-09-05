Fritz vs Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch US Open

ADVERTISEMENT
Djokovic’s last US Open
Djokovic's last US Open was in 2021 where he managed to reach the final and was defeated by Russian Medvedev by a resounding 3-0 where the Serb could not do anything, as the Russian took him out of the match and managed to nullify all the movements of the then ATP number one. This year, he wants to redeem himself of his mistakes and wants to conquer again a tournament where he could not participate last year because he was not vaccinated of the COVID-19 and he was not allowed to enter the country. In addition, this year he is playing this tournament as number two in the world, which he wants to regain his place and position himself as number one in the ATP with only this tournament left to score.
Fritz’ Last US Open
Last year Fritz suffered a very early defeat that caused his elimination in the first round against Holt by 1-3 in the scoreboard. Although the American started winning in the tie break by a 7-2, the American suffered a brutal comeback and managed to take the second set in the tie break and the third quarter 3-6 and the last one by a 4-6. Thus, he said goodbye to the last ATP tournament in which this year he hopes to make a good performance to hide the stumble in the last season.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 13:15 horas
Bolivia: 12:15 horas
Brasil: 13:15 horas
Chile: 13:15 horas
Colombia: 11:15 horas
Ecuador: 11:15 horas
USA (ET): 12:15 horas
Spain: 19:15 horas
Mexico: 11:15 horas
Paraguay: 13:15 horas
Peru: 11:15 horas
Uruguay: 14:15 horas
Where to watch
The match between Fritz vs Djokovic can be seen on Eurosport and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Quarterfinals
Apart from this Fritz vs Djokovic there are three other matches to see who takes the trophy in this last ATP competition. The other resolved match of the quarterfinals is Tiafoe vs Shelton. Rublev and Alcaraz are waiting for their opponents in this phase of the championship, which will be decided between Medvedev vs De Miñaur and Zverev vs Sinner. Carlos Alcaraz, who is defending his title after winning it last year in the exciting final against Rune, will be his opponent.
History
Fritz has never managed to beat Djokovic in any of the seven matches they have faced each other. All of them have been 0-2, except for the match at the Australian Open where they ended with the Serb winning 3-2 in the round of 16. In the last meeting they faced each other on hard court at the Cincinnati ATP in the quarterfinals where they were 0-6 and 4-6.
Last Match Djokovic
Djokovic won in his previous match in the round of 16 against Croatian Gojo by a resounding 3-0 in two hours and 27 minutes. Djokovic wants to win the gold in this competition where last year he did not participate because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, so this year he wants to revalidate the title after Alcaraz won the title the previous year. The Serbian took the first set 6-2 without giving him a chance in 41 minutes of play. The second and third sets were closer, one reaching 56 minutes and the other 50, ending 7-5 and 6-4.
Last Match Fritz
The ninth best player in the world destroyed the Swiss Stricker with a resounding 0-3 in two hours and six minutes in a very even and disputed match where in the first quarter they went to a tie break that ended up with the American by 2-7. In the second and third set they were with 6-4 in the scoreboard, since a break of service of Fritz in the set was more than enough for him to take the victory. The Swiss player was having a good tournament and even surpassing his expectations by reaching the round of 16 of the US Open.
The match corresponds to the quarterfinals of the US Open.