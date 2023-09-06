La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 11 between Lerma and Vinuesa
1:04 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here the stage 11 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 11 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Lerma and Vinuesa. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
12:59 AM2 hours ago

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 11 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 11 of La Vuelta 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:54 AM2 hours ago

What time is stage 11 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 11 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 6th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

12:49 AM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Sepp Kuss (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)

12:44 AM2 hours ago

Vinuesa

After making its debut in La Vuelta 20, the cobbled streets of the small town of Vinuesa will once again give way to a jewel embedded in the Picos de Urbión. The Laguna Negra stands out for its beauty and mysticism. Its waters, dark and murky due to its rocky environment and the adjacent groves, give it the nickname of Laguna Negra. Inspired by this, Antonio Machado placed in this enclave one of his most famous legends: The land of Alvargonzález. A family drama with a moral that is based on the mysticism of the place.

12:39 AM2 hours ago

Lerma

The town of Lerma lived its period of greatest splendor in the seventeenth century, as a ducal villa during the reign of the Habsburgs. With a historical site that allows you to travel to the Baroque, both its beauty and the artistic and cultural value have led the municipality to be part of the association The Most Beautiful Villages of Spain. Lerma makes its debut in La Vuelta after having already hosted several starts and finishes of the Vuelta a Burgos.

12:34 AM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

The eleventh day of La Vuelta brings us a new high finish. Most of the route, which will start from Lerma, will be a relatively quiet transit. The few steep climbs will start before the halfway point of the day and the pace will start to move with 18 kilometers to go before the intermediate sprint point and then at about 10 kilometers when the riders start the ascent to La Laguna Negra, a first category pass located in Vinuesa.
12:29 AM2 hours ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 35h 52'38"
2 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'26"
3 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 01'09"
4 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'36"
5 Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 02'02"
6 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'16"
7 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 02'22"
8 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'25"
9 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 02'50"
10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 03'14"
12:24 AM3 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 10

This is the top 10 of stage 10:
Top 10 - Stage 10
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers) 27'39"
2 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'16"
3 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'36"
4 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'50"
5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'52"
6 Mattia Cataneo (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step) + 01'09"
7 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team mirates) + 01'11"
8 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team mirates) + 01'12"
9 Nelson Oliveira (Portugal / Movistar) + 01'12"
10 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'18"
12:19 AM3 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Filippo Ganna won the individual time trial. Neither Remco Evenepoel nor Primoz Roglic could cope with the great time achieved by the Italian. Sepp Kuss maintains the lead in the general classification.
12:14 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 11 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Lerma and Vinuesa Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
