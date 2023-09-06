La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 11 between Lerma and Vinuesa

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is stage 11 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)
Vinuesa
After making its debut in La Vuelta 20, the cobbled streets of the small town of Vinuesa will once again give way to a jewel embedded in the Picos de Urbión. The Laguna Negra stands out for its beauty and mysticism. Its waters, dark and murky due to its rocky environment and the adjacent groves, give it the nickname of Laguna Negra. Inspired by this, Antonio Machado placed in this enclave one of his most famous legends: The land of Alvargonzález. A family drama with a moral that is based on the mysticism of the place.
Lerma
The town of Lerma lived its period of greatest splendor in the seventeenth century, as a ducal villa during the reign of the Habsburgs. With a historical site that allows you to travel to the Baroque, both its beauty and the artistic and cultural value have led the municipality to be part of the association The Most Beautiful Villages of Spain. Lerma makes its debut in La Vuelta after having already hosted several starts and finishes of the Vuelta a Burgos.
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|35h 52'38"
|2
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'26"
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 01'09"
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'36"
|5
|Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 02'02"
|6
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'16"
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 02'22"
|8
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'25"
|9
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 02'50"
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 03'14"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 10
|Top 10 - Stage 10
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers)
|27'39"
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'16"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'36"
|4
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'50"
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'52"
|6
|Mattia Cataneo (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 01'09"
|7
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team mirates)
|+ 01'11"
|8
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team mirates)
|+ 01'12"
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Portugal / Movistar)
|+ 01'12"
|10
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'18"