Germany vs Latvia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup FIBA 2023 Match

Watch Germany vs Latvia live online in the FIBA World Cup 2023 FIBA World Cup Quarter-finals.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Germany vs Latvia live in the FIBA World Cup 2023 Quarter-Finals match, as well as the latest information from the Mall of Asia Arena. Watch every minute of the match live online with VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Germany vs Latvia online live in the FIBA World Cup 2023 Quarter-finals
The match Germany vs Latvia will not be broadcast on television.
You can watch Germany vs Latvia live streaming on courtside 1891.
Other quarter-final matches
In addition to this match between Germany vs Latvia, Canada vs Slovenia will be played in the quarter-finals, a match that also promises to be one of the best in this elimination round, remembering that the USA are already in the semi-finals after eliminating Italy and Serbia after eliminating Lithuania, these were the matches that have already been played in this knockout round and the matches that are still to be played tomorrow in the FIBA World Cup.
Mall of Asia Arena
It is one of the most important basketball arenas in the Philippines, a multipurpose building that will be used for this World Cup, it has a capacity for 15 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on June 16, 2012, it will be the arena where the Germany vs Latvia game will be played in this FIBA 2023 World Cup Quarterfinals, without a doubt a great arena for one of the best basketball games this year.
What time is Germany vs Latvia in the FIBA World Cup 2023 FIBA World Cup Quarter-finals?
This is the kick-off time for the Germany vs Latvia match on 6 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 04:45 hours
Brazil: 04:45 am
Uruguay: 04:45 am
Bolivia: 03:45
Chile: 03:45
Paraguay: 03:45 hours
Venezuela: 03:45 hours
Colombia: 03:45 hours
Ecuador: 03:45 hours
Mexico: 02:45 hours
Panama: 02:45 hours
Peru: 03:45 hours
United States: 03:45 hours PT and 05:45 hours ET
Spain: 10:45 a.m.
France: 10:45 a.m.
Germany: 10:45 a.m.
Italy: 10:45 a.m.
Japan: 18:45 hours
Philippines: 17:45
South Korea: 18:45
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they can count on a full squad for this FIBA World Cup 2023 Quarter-Finals, Germany's best players are Dennis Schroder, while Latvia's most dangerous player is Dairis Bertans.
Background
In the background, these two teams have met on 3 occasions in a World Cup, Germany will be the favourites with a record of 3 wins and 0 losses to win the World Cup, but the Latvian national team will be looking to be the dark horse of the qualifiers and make it to the semi-finals and continue dreaming of the World Cup title, something that will be historic for them in this World Cup.
How is the Latvian national team coming along?
Latvia arrives as the big surprise of the World Cup with a record of 4 wins and one lost game, they will arrive to this match after defeating Brazil 104-84, without a doubt a motivated team and with unconditional support for this World Cup, they will face a tough and undefeated team of Germany, with the only objective of being among the best 4 teams in the world, this is how the two countries arrive to these Quarter Finals of the World Cup 2023, a match that will undoubtedly be full of intensity, points and emotions.
How does the German national team fare?
The German national team comes from defeating Slovenia with a score of 100-71 to reach these Quarterfinals with a streak of 5 consecutive games without defeat, they are very motivated against a Latvian team that has been a real surprise, is expected to be one of the most even and close games in these Quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup 2023, Germany will seek to exploit their best virtue which are the 3-point shots, something that they have been working and taking advantage of throughout the World Cup.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Quarter-Finals Germany vs Latvia. The match will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena at 2:45am.