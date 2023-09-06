Canada vs Slovenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup Match
Image: VAVEL

1:04 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here España vs Slovenia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Canada vs Slovenia live match, as well as the latest information from the Mall of Asia Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:59 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Canada vs Slovenia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Canada vs Slovenia live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:54 AM2 hours ago

What time is Canada vs Slovenia match for FIBA World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Canada vs Slovenia of September 6th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Chile: 8:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 8:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891

12:49 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Slovenia

For Slovenia, the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 24-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 23 points scored. He also had six rebounds and six assists.

12:44 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Canada

In Canada, the presence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out. The 25-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 30 points scored. He also had four rebounds and seven assists.

12:39 AM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Slovenia

6- Aleksej Nikolic

10- Mike Tobey

30- Zoran Dragic

32- Bine Prepelic

77- Luka Doncic

12:34 AM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Canada

2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

7- Dwight Powell

9- Rowan Alexander

13- Kelly Olynyk

24- Dillon Brooks

12:29 AM2 hours ago

Slovenia

Slovenia has not had its best performance in the last game, where it lost to Germany. However, this is a gigantic opportunity for them to get back on track and regain the label of favorite to fight for the title with authority.

12:24 AM3 hours ago

Canada

The Canadian national team comes into this match in high spirits after defeating Spain in their most recent game... The run to the quarterfinals has been outstanding, with only one loss and a strengthened group with the aspiration to continue advancing towards the title.

12:19 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena

The Canada vs Slovenia match will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena, located in the city of Pasay, in the Philippines. This venue, inaugurated in 2012, has a capacity for 16,000 spectators.
12:14 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the FIBA World Cup match: Canada vs Slovenia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
