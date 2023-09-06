Canada vs Slovenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
España vs Slovenia Live Score!
How to watch Canada vs Slovenia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Canada vs Slovenia match for FIBA World Cup?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Chile: 8:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 8:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Key player - Slovenia
For Slovenia, the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 24-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 23 points scored. He also had six rebounds and six assists.
Key player - Canada
In Canada, the presence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out. The 25-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 30 points scored. He also had four rebounds and seven assists.
Last starting five - Slovenia
6- Aleksej Nikolic
10- Mike Tobey
30- Zoran Dragic
32- Bine Prepelic
77- Luka Doncic
Last starting five - Canada
2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
7- Dwight Powell
9- Rowan Alexander
13- Kelly Olynyk
24- Dillon Brooks
Slovenia
Slovenia has not had its best performance in the last game, where it lost to Germany. However, this is a gigantic opportunity for them to get back on track and regain the label of favorite to fight for the title with authority.
Canada
The Canadian national team comes into this match in high spirits after defeating Spain in their most recent game... The run to the quarterfinals has been outstanding, with only one loss and a strengthened group with the aspiration to continue advancing towards the title.