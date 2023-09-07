La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 12 between Ólvega and Zaragoza

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is stage 12 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)
Zaragoza
The Basilica del Pilar is, without a doubt, the hallmark of the city of Zaragoza. Located on the banks of the Ebro River, the temple presides over the Plaza del Pilar, one of the largest pedestrian squares in Europe, and serves as the entrance to the network of narrow streets and squares that make up the historic center. The mark of one of the most universal Aragonese artists, Francisco de Goya, can be seen in the streets of the capital city and, especially, in the Goya Museum.
Ólvega
Located on the western slope of the Moncayo Peak, natural border between Castilla y León and Aragón, Ólvega has different alternatives for nature lovers. The old Petra Mine, from where the oligist was extracted, was flooded and formed a lagoon to which the minerals present in the area give a characteristic color, being today an ideal area to enjoy a pleasant walk from Ólvega.
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|39h 27'45"
|2
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'26"
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 01'09"
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'36"
|5
|Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 02'02"
|6
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'16"
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 02'22"
|8
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'25"
|9
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 02'50"
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 03'14"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 11
|Top 10 - Stage 11
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jesús Herrada (Spain / Cofidis)
|03h 29'17"
|2
|Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'03"
|3
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Denmark / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'08"
|4
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'12"
|5
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'19"
|6
|Pelayo Sánchez (Spain / Burgos - BH)
|+ 00'24"
|7
|Rudy Molard (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'24"
|8
|Nicolas Prodhomme (France / AG2R Citroën Team)
|+ 00'27"
|9
|Dorian Godon (France / AG2R Citroën Team)
|+ 00'58"
|10
|Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'16"