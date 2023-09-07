La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 12 between Ólvega and Zaragoza
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:32 AM16 minutes ago

Tune in here the stage 12 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 12 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Ólvega and Zaragoza. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
1:27 AM21 minutes ago

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 12 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 12 of La Vuelta 2023 on Live TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:22 AM26 minutes ago

What time is stage 12 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 12 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

1:17 AM31 minutes ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Sepp Kuss (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)

1:12 AM36 minutes ago

Zaragoza

The Basilica del Pilar is, without a doubt, the hallmark of the city of Zaragoza. Located on the banks of the Ebro River, the temple presides over the Plaza del Pilar, one of the largest pedestrian squares in Europe, and serves as the entrance to the network of narrow streets and squares that make up the historic center. The mark of one of the most universal Aragonese artists, Francisco de Goya, can be seen in the streets of the capital city and, especially, in the Goya Museum.

1:07 AM41 minutes ago

Ólvega

Located on the western slope of the Moncayo Peak, natural border between Castilla y León and Aragón, Ólvega has different alternatives for nature lovers. The old Petra Mine, from where the oligist was extracted, was flooded and formed a lagoon to which the minerals present in the area give a characteristic color, being today an ideal area to enjoy a pleasant walk from Ólvega.

1:02 AMan hour ago

Route of the stage

Stage 12 of La Vuelta does not bring many difficulties to score points in the different classifications. The riders will start from Ólvega, and will spend it practically descending. The towns of Tarazona, Borja and Tauste will appreciate the passage of the riders, who will have to face a non-scoring climb to pass through Castejón de Valdejasa. As on the previous day, the only difficulty will be the bonus sprint in Villanueva de Gaállego, 20 kilometers from the finish line, located in Zaragoza.
12:57 AMan hour ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 39h 27'45"
2 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'26"
3 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 01'09"
4 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'36"
5 Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 02'02"
6 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'16"
7 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 02'22"
8 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'25"
9 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 02'50"
10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 03'14"
12:52 AMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 11

This is the top 10 of stage 11:
Top 10 - Stage 11
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jesús Herrada (Spain / Cofidis) 03h 29'17"
2 Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'03"
3 Andreas Lorentz Kron (Denmark / Lotto Dstny) + 00'08"
4 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'12"
5 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'19"
6 Pelayo Sánchez (Spain / Burgos - BH) + 00'24"
7 Rudy Molard (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'24"
8 Nicolas Prodhomme (France / AG2R Citroën Team) + 00'27"
9 Dorian Godon (France / AG2R Citroën Team) + 00'58"
10 Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'16"
12:47 AMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

Jesús Herrada took the victory on the eleventh day of La Vuelta, which had the breakaway riders as protagonists. First Spanish victory in the competition this year and celebration for Cofidis. There were no changes in the general classification.
12:42 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 12 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Ólvega and Zaragoza Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo