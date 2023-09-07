Lithuania vs Slovenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Lithuania vs Slovenia?
What time is the match Lithuania vs Slovenia in FIBA World Cup 2023?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this player from Slovenia
Luka Doncic is the player with the best scoring average in this FIBA 2023 World Cup, with a total of 26'3 points per game. In addition to 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. The Dallas Mavericks shooting guard comes from scoring 26 points against Canada although it was not enough to avoid the defeat of his team.
Watch out for this player in Lithuania
Jonas Valanciunas, center who plays in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 31-year-old averages 13.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He has an 80% three-point shooting rate with 4/5.
How does Slovenia arrive?
The Slovenian National Team started the World Cup by winning all three matches of the first phase. In the second phase they beat Australia, but could not beat Germany and went through as second in the group. That made them face the Canadian National Team with which they lost 100-89. After missing the 2019 World Cup they have returned, in 2014 they finished seventh.
How does Lithuania arrive?
The Lithuanian National Team has had a good World Cup where they won all the games of the first round and also the second round, even beating the United States. However, in the quarterfinals they were surprised against Serbia in which they lost 68-87. They arrived at the World Championship with ten friendly preparation matches where they won seven of them;
Background
These two teams have met 12 times, with a favorable balance for Lithuania, which has won seven times, while Slovenia has won five times. The last time they met was at Eurobasket 2022 where the Slovenian team won 92-85. They already met at the World Cup in 2014 and the victory went to the Lithuanian team by 67-64.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena located in Pasay. It was inaugurated on June 16, 2012 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Lithuania and Slovenia to meet in the FIBA 2023 FIBA World Cup fifth-eighth place match
