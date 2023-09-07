Italy vs Latvia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Italy vs Latvia Live Score Here
How do you get to Latvia?
“ My player's reaction”, he looked at Melli.
"Everybody thought we had no chance of winning this game. But we're here because... a small animal, the calabrone, which cannot fly, but it does not know that it cannot." Pozzecco found a comparison with his team.
"My players shouldn’t be here. But they didn't know. But they came here and we are among the eight best teams in the world. Melli's reaction means everything to me, you know? "
" You understand and see, like everyone else in the world, what kind of mindset we show in this tournament. We can't fly, but we didn't know. And they did. amazing."
"They didn’t deserve to play USA. Because we were the first of our group. My players were the first in the group. sport."
"I love all my players. I loved them before the game and now even more. I respect them even more today."
" need a little luck. I think we did everything we could in our group. I am very proud to be part of this team. I think this time we deserve maybe a little more. We deserved to overcome in the quarterfinals", said Melli, already in the finals. Italy hasn't made it past the quarterfinals since the 2004 Olympics.
" I need to know how to win and lose. Only again, we need to learn to lose. But we will try to qualify for the Olympics next summer. Otherwise, we'll be next summer again, and next summer again and again."
"We were asked: What else could we do to move forward? nothing more. We did everything we could."
"We should be proud of what we have done. We received a lot of love and support from the fans and our families. something we should cherish. But as an athlete, you are the only athlete. You want to win and go home with something heavy around your neck. life. We will be back”, added Melli.
“During the game, we started talking to some players. I wanted to make sure I didn't complain or argue with them. ", said Pozzeco.
“I was a player and, as a coach, I don’t talk to the players. It shouldn’t have to be like this”, added Pozzecco.
“He said he understands me”, clarified the Italian coach.
How do you get to Italy?
ITALY
Italy squad
Nico Mannion (Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz)
Stefano Tonut (EA7 Emporio Armani Milan)
Nicolo Melli (EA7 Emporio Armani Milan)
Simone Fontecchio (Utah Jazz) from July 28
Giampaolo Ricci (EA7 Emporio Armani Milan)
Matteo Spagnolo (Real Madrid)
Guglielmo Caruso (EA7 Emporio Armani Milan)
Achille Polonara (Virtus Segafredo Bologna)
Mouhamet Diouf (Rio Breogan)
Riccardo Visconti (Pesaro)
Luca Severini (Derthona Basket)
Gabriele Procida (ALBA Berlin)
Tomas Woldetensae (Varese)
Alessandro Pajola (Virtus Segafredo Bologna)
Luigi Datome (EA7 Emporio Armani Milano)
GROUPS
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.
The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).
BASKETBALL WORLD CUP
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.
The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.