Serbia vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023
Photo: Disclosure/Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:45 PMan hour ago

Watch Serbia vs Canada Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Serbia vs Canada match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
4:40 PMan hour ago

Canada squad!

Kyle Alexander

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

RJ Barrett

Trae Bell-Haynes

Oshae Brissett

Dillon Brooks

LuGuentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Cory Joseph

Jamal Murray

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

Kassius Robertson

Phil Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb


 

4:35 PM2 hours ago

How does Canada arrive?

 Canada; arrives for the game with two consecutive victories against Spain and Slovenia, two of the favorites for the title.
4:30 PM2 hours ago

Open quotes!

“You? You have to ask him,” smiled Marko Guduric when asked if Petrusev had the best night wearing the senior shirt.

"But I like the way he played. He accepted the challenge playing against Valanciunas and Motiejunas. Incredible game.   I'm in the NBA for a reason," added the Serbian national team veteran.

"On the main stage, for sure. I got injured in the first few games, so I'm still physically not where I should be. But I'm happy to be able to help Milutinov, who had so much work today in defense defending Valanciunas. For me, it was an opportunity to step in, especially in attack," said Petrusev.

"We were tough on him. We didn't let him go to his places. Milutinov has a huge body and was the first to make things difficult for him. He was making him tired. And when he got tired, playing with the big reserve was more easy", analyzed Petrusev.

4:25 PM2 hours ago

Serbia squad!

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Aleksa Avramovic

Dejan Davidovac

Ognjen Dobric

Marko Guduric

Nikola Jovic

Stefan Jovic

Vanja Marinkovic

Nikola Milutinov

Filip Petrusev

Dusan Ristic

Borisa Simanic


 

4:20 PM2 hours ago

How do you get to Serbia?

Serbia arrives for the game with two victories over the Dominican Republic and Lithuania.
4:15 PM2 hours ago

CANADA!

Photo: Disclosure/Canada
Photo: Disclosure/Canada
4:10 PM2 hours ago

BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is This is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.

The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.

The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

4:05 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Manila

The Serbia vs Canada game will be played at Manila, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
4:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Basketball World Cup: Serbia vs Canada live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo