Serbia vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

Watch Serbia vs Canada Live Score Here
Canada squad!
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
RJ Barrett
Trae Bell-Haynes
Oshae Brissett
Dillon Brooks
LuGuentz Dort
Zach Edey
Melvin Ejim
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Cory Joseph
Jamal Murray
Kelly Olynyk
Kevin Pangos
Dwight Powell
Kassius Robertson
Phil Scrubb
Thomas Scrubb
How does Canada arrive?
Open quotes!
"But I like the way he played. He accepted the challenge playing against Valanciunas and Motiejunas. Incredible game. I'm in the NBA for a reason," added the Serbian national team veteran.
"On the main stage, for sure. I got injured in the first few games, so I'm still physically not where I should be. But I'm happy to be able to help Milutinov, who had so much work today in defense defending Valanciunas. For me, it was an opportunity to step in, especially in attack," said Petrusev.
"We were tough on him. We didn't let him go to his places. Milutinov has a huge body and was the first to make things difficult for him. He was making him tired. And when he got tired, playing with the big reserve was more easy", analyzed Petrusev.
Serbia squad!
Aleksa Avramovic
Dejan Davidovac
Ognjen Dobric
Marko Guduric
Nikola Jovic
Stefan Jovic
Vanja Marinkovic
Nikola Milutinov
Filip Petrusev
Dusan Ristic
Borisa Simanic
How do you get to Serbia?
CANADA!
BASKETBALL WORLD CUP
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.
The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.
Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.
The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).