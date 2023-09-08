USA vs Germany LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is USA vs Germany match for FIBA World Cup?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Chile: 8:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 8:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Key player - Germany
In Germany, the presence of Franz Wagner stands out. The 22-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 16 points scored. He also had eight rebounds and three assists.
Key player - USA
In the United States, the presence of Mikal Bridges stands out. The 27-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 24 points scored. He also had seven rebounds and one assist.
Last starting five - Germany
0- Isaac Bonga
7- Johannes Voigtmann
10- Daniel Theis
17- Denis Schröder
42- Andreas Obst
Last starting five - USA
5- Mikal Bridges
10- Anthony Edwards
11- Jalen Brunson
12- Josh Hart
13- Jaren Jackson Jr.
Germany
Germany has made great strides and reaching the semifinal is no coincidence. Teamwork has been fundamental to reach this stage and they will have to appeal to it again to try to topple the great candidate and reach the fight for the title.
USA
The United States comes into this semifinal as the overwhelming favorite to win the title and is coming off a commanding victory over Italy. The Americans will be looking to dominate the Germans and secure their place in Sunday's final match.