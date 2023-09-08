USA vs Germany LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup Match
Image: 

1:55 AMan hour ago

Tune in here USA vs Germany Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the USA vs Germany live match, as well as the latest information from the Mall of Asia Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:50 AMan hour ago

How to watch USA vs Germany Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game USA vs Germany live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:45 AM2 hours ago

What time is USA vs Germany match for FIBA World Cup?

This is the start time of the game USA vs Germany of September 6th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Chile: 8:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 8:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891

1:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Germany

In Germany, the presence of Franz Wagner stands out. The 22-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 16 points scored. He also had eight rebounds and three assists.

1:35 AM2 hours ago

Key player - USA

In the United States, the presence of Mikal Bridges stands out. The 27-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 24 points scored. He also had seven rebounds and one assist.

1:30 AM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Germany

0- Isaac Bonga

7- Johannes Voigtmann

10- Daniel Theis

17- Denis Schröder

42- Andreas Obst

1:25 AM2 hours ago

Last starting five - USA

5- Mikal Bridges

10- Anthony Edwards

11- Jalen Brunson

12- Josh Hart

13- Jaren Jackson Jr.

1:20 AM2 hours ago

Germany

Germany has made great strides and reaching the semifinal is no coincidence. Teamwork has been fundamental to reach this stage and they will have to appeal to it again to try to topple the great candidate and reach the fight for the title.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

USA

The United States comes into this semifinal as the overwhelming favorite to win the title and is coming off a commanding victory over Italy. The Americans will be looking to dominate the Germans and secure their place in Sunday's final match.

1:10 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena

The USA vs Slovenia match will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena, located in the city of Pasay, in the Philippines. This venue, inaugurated in 2012, has a capacity for 16,000 spectators.
1:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the FIBA World Cup match: USA vs Germany Live Updates!

We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
