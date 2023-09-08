La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 13 between Formigal and Col du Tourmalet
1:56 AMan hour ago

Tune in here the stage 13 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 13 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Formigal and Col du Tourmalet. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
1:51 AMan hour ago

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 13 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 13 of La Vuelta 2023 Live on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:46 AM2 hours ago

What time is stage 13 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 13 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

1:41 AM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Sepp Kuss (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Jesus Herrada (Cofidis)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)

1:36 AM2 hours ago

Col du Tourmalet

The Tourmalet is cycling history. The very name of the climb is used, in popular cycling jargon, as a metaphor for a difficult challenge to overcome. A classic stage finish in the Tour de France, this colossus of the Pyrenees makes its debut in La Vuelta with a stage finish, three years after the pandemic thwarted its debut in the Spanish round, scheduled for 2020, but which, in the end, could not materialize.

1:31 AM2 hours ago

Formigal

Formigal had a La Vuelta start in 1977, although Sallent de Gállego has seen the race pass through its territory during the last years. In 2020, Aramón Formigal replaced the Tourmalet as the stage finish and experienced a cold and rainy day. Ion Izagirre won and Richard Carapaz unseated Primož Roglič and donned La Roja. In the heart of the Pyrenees, the culture of the area is closely related to nature and snow.

1:26 AM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

The mountains are back! The queen stage of La Vuelta 2023 comes on stage 13, where the riders will enter French lands, starting in Formigal with a third category climb to the Col de Portalet. After 28 kilometers of descent, they will climb the Col d'Aubisque, a special category pass; after that pass they will descend to Les Ganques, where they will instantly climb the Col de Spandelles, a first category pass. After finishing the descent, they will race the intermediate sprint in Pierrefitte-Nestalas and kilometers later they will start the climb to the mythical Col du Tourmalet, where the finish line is located. 134 kilometers for the favorites to move the race.
1:21 AM2 hours ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 42h 51'20"
2 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'26"
3 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 01'09"
4 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'32"
5 Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 02'02"
6 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'16"
7 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 02'22"
8 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'25"
9 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 02'50"
10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 03'14"
1:16 AM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 12

This is the top 10 of stage 12:
Top 10 - Stage 12
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Juan Sebastián Molano (Colombia / UAE Team Emirates) 03h 23'35"
2 Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'00"
3 Boy Van Poppel (Netherlands / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
4 Rui Oliveira (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
5 Edward Theuns (Belgium / LIDL - Trek) + 00'00"
6 Marijn Van Den Berg (Netherlands / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'00"
7 Alberto Dainese (Italy / Tem DSM - Firmenich) + 00'00"
8 Orluis Aular (Venezuela / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) + 00'00"
9 Hugo Page (France / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
10 Milan Menten (Belgium / Lotto Dstny) + 00'00"
1:11 AM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

In a relatively calm day, Colombian Juan Sebastián Molano won stage 12 of La Vuelta. Massive sprint finish and victory for UAE Team Emirates. Sepp Kuss remains the leader of the general classification.
1:06 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 13 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Formigal and Col du Tourmalet Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
