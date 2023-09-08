La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 13 between Formigal and Col du Tourmalet

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 13 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!
How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 13 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is stage 13 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Jesus Herrada (Cofidis)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)
Col du Tourmalet
The Tourmalet is cycling history. The very name of the climb is used, in popular cycling jargon, as a metaphor for a difficult challenge to overcome. A classic stage finish in the Tour de France, this colossus of the Pyrenees makes its debut in La Vuelta with a stage finish, three years after the pandemic thwarted its debut in the Spanish round, scheduled for 2020, but which, in the end, could not materialize.
Formigal
Formigal had a La Vuelta start in 1977, although Sallent de Gállego has seen the race pass through its territory during the last years. In 2020, Aramón Formigal replaced the Tourmalet as the stage finish and experienced a cold and rainy day. Ion Izagirre won and Richard Carapaz unseated Primož Roglič and donned La Roja. In the heart of the Pyrenees, the culture of the area is closely related to nature and snow.
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|42h 51'20"
|2
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'26"
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 01'09"
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'32"
|5
|Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 02'02"
|6
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'16"
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 02'22"
|8
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'25"
|9
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 02'50"
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 03'14"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 12
|Top 10 - Stage 12
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Juan Sebastián Molano (Colombia / UAE Team Emirates)
|03h 23'35"
|2
|Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Netherlands / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Edward Theuns (Belgium / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Netherlands / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Alberto Dainese (Italy / Tem DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Orluis Aular (Venezuela / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Hugo Page (France / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Milan Menten (Belgium / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'00"