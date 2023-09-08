France vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the France vs New Zealand live match, as well as the latest information from the Stade de France. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch France vs New Zealand Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game France vs New Zealand live on TV, your options is: NBC

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is France vs New Zealand match for Rugby World Cup?

This is the start time of the game France vs New Zealand of September 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Antecedents

The history of the duel between the two teams favors the men in black by a wide margin. In 62 meetings, the All Blacks have been victorious on 48 occasions, the French on 13 and there has been one draw.

They have also met in Rugby World Cups. In fact, they have already met in two finals, both won by New Zealand (in 1987 and 2011).

Group A

Group A is made up as follows:

  • New Zealand
  • France
  • Italy
  • Uruguay
  • Namibia
New Zealand

New Zealand lost to South Africa 35-7 at Twickenham Stadium in London on August 25, the only preparatory match they had before their World Cup debut. However, a few days ago they had been crowned champions of the Rugby Championship, arriving at the World Cup event as one of the top contenders for the title. As an incentive for their rivals, they boast a great record of 100% of matches won in group stages.

France

France lives in a climate of enormous expectation as the host country. The anxiety is completely noticeable, as in its second opportunity to host the World Cup, its national team arrives as one of the great favorites to win the title, and that position was ratified with a victory against Australia in the last friendly match, which served as a measuring stick to arrive to this tournament in high spirits.

Tournament format

The Rugby World Cup celebrates its tenth edition. This tournament that is held every four years comes to French territory, which overcame the bids of Ireland and South Africa. The tournament will run from September 8 to October 28.

We recall that there are 20 participating teams, which have been drawn by lot and divided into four groups of five teams that will play in a round-robin format. Four points will be awarded to the winner, two to each team if there is a tie and none to the loser. An extra point will be given for scoring four or more tries and an extra point for losing by seven points or less.

The match will be played at the Stade de France

The France vs New Zealand match will be played at the Stade de France, located in the Saint-Denis district, in the city of Paris, France. This venue, inaugurated in 1998, has a capacity for 81,338 spectators.

The Stade de France has been the home of the French rugby team, not only in the Six Nations Tournament, but has also played official matches against other important teams in this sport. It hosted one of the 1999 Rugby World Cup quarter-final matches, the 2009-10 Heineken Cup final and hosts the Top 14 final every season. Now it will be the stadium that will be one of the venues for the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup match: France vs New Zealand Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
