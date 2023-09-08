France vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch France vs New Zealand Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is France vs New Zealand match for Rugby World Cup?
Argentina: 4:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:15 PM on Star +
Chile: 3:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:15 PM on NBC and Peacock +
Spain: 10:15 PM on Movistar Plus+
Mexico: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 3:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Antecedents
The history of the duel between the two teams favors the men in black by a wide margin. In 62 meetings, the All Blacks have been victorious on 48 occasions, the French on 13 and there has been one draw.
They have also met in Rugby World Cups. In fact, they have already met in two finals, both won by New Zealand (in 1987 and 2011).
Group A
Group A is made up as follows:
- New Zealand
- France
- Italy
- Uruguay
- Namibia
New Zealand
New Zealand lost to South Africa 35-7 at Twickenham Stadium in London on August 25, the only preparatory match they had before their World Cup debut. However, a few days ago they had been crowned champions of the Rugby Championship, arriving at the World Cup event as one of the top contenders for the title. As an incentive for their rivals, they boast a great record of 100% of matches won in group stages.
France
France lives in a climate of enormous expectation as the host country. The anxiety is completely noticeable, as in its second opportunity to host the World Cup, its national team arrives as one of the great favorites to win the title, and that position was ratified with a victory against Australia in the last friendly match, which served as a measuring stick to arrive to this tournament in high spirits.
Tournament format
We recall that there are 20 participating teams, which have been drawn by lot and divided into four groups of five teams that will play in a round-robin format. Four points will be awarded to the winner, two to each team if there is a tie and none to the loser. An extra point will be given for scoring four or more tries and an extra point for losing by seven points or less.
The match will be played at the Stade de France
The Stade de France has been the home of the French rugby team, not only in the Six Nations Tournament, but has also played official matches against other important teams in this sport. It hosted one of the 1999 Rugby World Cup quarter-final matches, the 2009-10 Heineken Cup final and hosts the Top 14 final every season. Now it will be the stadium that will be one of the venues for the Rugby World Cup 2023.