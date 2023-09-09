Latvia vs Lithuania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup FIBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live online coverage of Lithuania vs Latvia in the FIBA World Cup 2023 5th vs 6th place match.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Lithuania vs Latvia live in the match for the 5th and 6th place in the FIBA World Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from the Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Latvia vs Lithuania online and live in the FIBA World Cup 2023 5th vs 6th place match
The match Lithuania vs Latvia will not be broadcast on television.
You can watch Lithuania vs Latvia live streaming on courtside 1891.
You can watch Lithuania vs Latvia live streaming on courtside 1891.
If you want to watch Lithuania vs Latvia online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches tomorrow
In addition to this match between Lithuania vs Latvia, the match for 7th place between Italy and Slovenia, another match that promises to be very entertaining, with teams that did not achieve their goals of advancing in this World Cup, and will have one last match in this World Cup.
Mall of Asia Arena
It is one of the most important basketball arenas in the Philippines, a multipurpose building that will be used for this World Cup, it has a capacity for 15 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on June 16, 2012, it will be the arena where the match of Lithuania vs Latvia will be played in this match of 5th and 6th place of the FIBA World Cup 2023, without a doubt a great arena for one of the best basketball games this year.
What time is the match of Lithuania vs Latvia in the 5th and 6th place of the FIBA World Cup 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the match Lithuania vs Latvia on 9 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 08:45
Brazil: 08:45
Uruguay: 08:45
Bolivia: 07:45
Chile: 7:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 7:45 a.m.
Venezuela: 7:45 a.m.
Colombia: 7:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 07:45
Mexico: 06:45
Panama: 6:45 a.m.
Peru: 07:45 hours
United States: 07:45 hours PT and 09:45 hours ET
Spain: 14:45 hours
France: 14:45 hours
Germany: 14:45 hours
Italy: 14:45 hours
Japan: 22:45 hours
Philippines: 21:45
South Korea: 10:45 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they can count on a full squad for this FIBA World Cup 2023 5th and 6th place match, Lithuania's best players are Jonas Valanciunas, while Latvia's most dangerous player is Dairis Bertans.
Background
In the background, these two teams have faced each other 9 times in a World Cup, by experience Lithuania will be the favourite with a record of 6 wins and 3 wins for Latvia, so they are better to take the victory, but the Latvian team, will seek to be the surprise and take the 5th place in this World Cup, something historic for them.
How is the Lithuanian national team coming along?
For its part, the Lithuanian team comes from defeating Slovenia with a score of 100-84, a game that was full of ups and downs, but in the end managed to get the points and win to qualify for this last game for the 5th place in the World Cup, the Lithuanian team, failed to meet expectations to be left without place in the top 4 after losing to Serbia, a country that is already in the grand final of this FIBA World Cup 2023, in this way the two teams come to their last game with which they will say goodbye to the World Cup.
How is the Latvian national team coming along?
Latvia comes from defeating a very tough Italy team 87-82, in a game that showed why throughout the World Cup they were the big surprise and were only 2 points away from qualifying for the semifinals, they will look for the 5th place against Lithuania, an extremely difficult team, so it is expected to be a very intense game, full of points and emotions, this way Latvia arrives to their last game in this World Cup.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Latvia vs Lithuania, corresponding to the match for the 5th and 6th place in the FIBA World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena at 06:40.