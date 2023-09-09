La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 14 between Sauveterre-de-Béarn and Larra-Belagua
1:17 AMan hour ago

Tune in here the stage 14 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 14 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Sauveterre-de-Béarn and Larra-Belagua. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
1:12 AMan hour ago

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 14 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 14 of La Vuelta 2023 Live on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:07 AMan hour ago

What time is stage 14 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 14 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 9th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

1:02 AMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Sepp Kuss (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

12:57 AMan hour ago

Larra-Belagua

Along the Belagua Valley and heading north towards the French border, the winding Roncal road runs. The plain located in the valley lives an intense livestock and agricultural activity that contrasts with the steep mountains that flank it. Cycling is not something new in Isaba, as it annually hosts the Larra Larrau cycling tour, which covers the four climbs that the peloton will face in this stage.

12:52 AMan hour ago

Sauveterre-de-Béarn

This small village in the heart of the Atlantic Pyrenees has a medieval past in which it played a strategic role thanks to its defensive character. Legacy of that time are the Monréal Tower or the Pont de la Légende, on the banks of the Gave d'Oloron, which served as a natural border. It is precisely in nature that part of its richness lies. On the island of Glère, declared a natural area, different species of protected plants are hidden.

12:47 AMan hour ago

Route of the stage

Day 14 of La Vuelta continues to bring in the mountains. It will be another stage that will serve to move all the classifications, with the peloton starting from Sauveterre de Béarn in France and will return to Spanish territory to reach Larra Belagua after 156.2 kilometers of riding. There will be four mountain passes on this day: the Col Hourcére and the special category Puerto de Larrau, the third category Puerto de Laza and the first category Puerto de Belagua at the finish line.
12:42 AMan hour ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 46h 42'54"
2 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'37"
3 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'44"
4 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'37"
5 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 03'06"
6 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 03'10"
7 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 04'12"
8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 05'02"
9 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 05'30"
10 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 08'39"
12:37 AM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 13

This is the top 10 of stage 13:
Top 10 - Stage 13
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 03h 51'10"
2 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'30"
3 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'33"
4 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'38"
5 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'38"
6 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 00'40"
7 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'15"
8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 02'12"
9 Steff Cras (Belgium / TotalEnergies) + 02'32"
10 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 03'08"
12:32 AM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Perfect day for Jumbo - Visma. Jonas Vingegaard was the winner of stage 13, which had the same team's top 3 on the Tourmalet, thanks to a good performance by Sepp Kuss and Primoz Roglic. Remco Evenepoel had a dreadful day and said goodbye to the fight for the general classification.
12:27 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 14 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Sauveterre-de-Béarn and Larra-Belagua Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
