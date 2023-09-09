La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 14 between Sauveterre-de-Béarn and Larra-Belagua

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 14 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!
How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 14 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is stage 14 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
Larra-Belagua
Along the Belagua Valley and heading north towards the French border, the winding Roncal road runs. The plain located in the valley lives an intense livestock and agricultural activity that contrasts with the steep mountains that flank it. Cycling is not something new in Isaba, as it annually hosts the Larra Larrau cycling tour, which covers the four climbs that the peloton will face in this stage.
Sauveterre-de-Béarn
This small village in the heart of the Atlantic Pyrenees has a medieval past in which it played a strategic role thanks to its defensive character. Legacy of that time are the Monréal Tower or the Pont de la Légende, on the banks of the Gave d'Oloron, which served as a natural border. It is precisely in nature that part of its richness lies. On the island of Glère, declared a natural area, different species of protected plants are hidden.
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|46h 42'54"
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'37"
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'44"
|4
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'37"
|5
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 03'06"
|6
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'10"
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'12"
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 05'02"
|9
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 05'30"
|10
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 08'39"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 13
|Top 10 - Stage 13
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|03h 51'10"
|2
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'30"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'33"
|4
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'38"
|5
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'38"
|6
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'40"
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'15"
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 02'12"
|9
|Steff Cras (Belgium / TotalEnergies)
|+ 02'32"
|10
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'08"