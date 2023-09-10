UFC 293 Live Results: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Live Score Here
Speak up, Sean Strickland!
"Izzy & a whore. Izzy would sell her ass for a certain amount of dollars. If this were 1942, Izzy would be rolling through the streets. This guy has no guts. One of the best kickboxers in the world. I admit it. But as far as being a man goes, I don't know what the fuck happened to him.
Speak up, Israel Adesanya!
“ a Chinese. Don't take your hats off to a goddamn man from China, y'all. I think we can agree that he is the best. a son of a bitch. I'm ready for this, the fans motivate me, it's going to be amazing and I'm going to take the belt. No more nail paints," Strickland snapped.
UFC 293
Schedules
Main card - 11pm.
MAIN CARD
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Tai Tuivasa (120.4 kg) x Alexander Volkov (119.2 kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Manel Kape (57.1 kg) x Felipe dos Santos (56.9 kg)
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Justin Tafa (120.2 kg) x Austen Lane (109.9 kg)
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 kg): Tyson Pedro (93.1 kg) x Anton Turkalj (93.1 kg)
PRELIMINARY CARD
Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Jack Jenkins (66.1 kg) x Chepe Mariscal (66.1 kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Jamie Mullarkey (70.4 kg) x John Makdessi (70.3 kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Nasrat Haqparast (70.6 kg) x Landon Quiñones (70.6 kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Mike Diamond (77.2 kg) x Charles Radtke (77.2 kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Shane Young (67.9 kg)* x Gabriel Miranda (65.7 kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Kevin Jousset (77.3 kg) x Kiefer Crosbie (77.4 kg)
UFC
Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .
UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.
Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.
On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.
The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.