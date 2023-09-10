UFC 293 Live Results: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight
10:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
9:55 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Sean Strickland!

“This is the way to go! The truth about ‘Izzy’ It is the definition of a coward. This guy jumps on every ball that gets him right. Look at me, the man of the people. The guy who paints his f***ing fingernails and has hidden homosexual thoughts is in trouble. calling me cringe? I don't say anything cringe, I just say the f***ing truth", he began.

"Izzy & a whore. Izzy would sell her ass for a certain amount of dollars. If this were 1942, Izzy would be rolling through the streets. This guy has no guts. One of the best kickboxers in the world. I admit it. But as far as being a man goes, I don't know what the fuck happened to him.

9:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Israel Adesanya!

“Right now, I really don’t see anything he has for me. He doesn't threaten me, but he is. He's a dangerous guy, because he has nothing to lose, he's just dangerous. have to risk. I took it seriously and I'm going to show you. I'm going to show you… – It's all fun and games. Who wants to see a fight?”, he said.

“ a Chinese. Don't take your hats off to a goddamn man from China, y'all. I think we can agree that he is the best. a son of a bitch. I'm ready for this, the fans motivate me, it's going to be amazing and I'm going to take the belt. No more nail paints," Strickland snapped.

9:45 AM2 hours ago

UFC 293

9:40 AM2 hours ago

Schedules

Preliminary card - 7:30 pm

Main card - 11pm.

9:35 AM2 hours ago

MAIN CARD

Middleweight belt (up to 83.9 kg): Israel Adesanya (83.8 kg) x Sean Strickland (83.8 kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Tai Tuivasa (120.4 kg) x Alexander Volkov (119.2 kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Manel Kape (57.1 kg) x Felipe dos Santos (56.9 kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Justin Tafa (120.2 kg) x Austen Lane (109.9 kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 kg): Tyson Pedro (93.1 kg) x Anton Turkalj (93.1 kg)

9:30 AM2 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 kg): Carlos Ulberg (92.8 kg) x Da Woon Jung (93.1 kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Jack Jenkins (66.1 kg) x Chepe Mariscal (66.1 kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Jamie Mullarkey (70.4 kg) x John Makdessi (70.3 kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Nasrat Haqparast (70.6 kg) x Landon Quiñones (70.6 kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Mike Diamond (77.2 kg) x Charles Radtke (77.2 kg) 

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Shane Young (67.9 kg)* x Gabriel Miranda (65.7 kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Kevin Jousset (77.3 kg) x Kiefer Crosbie (77.4 kg)

9:25 AM2 hours ago

UFC

UFC  is a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, based in Las Vegas, in the United States and that promotes fight competitions between some of the best fighters in the world between several different countries and also by divergent categories, depending on the weight.

Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .

UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.

Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.

On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.

The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.

9:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Sydney Super Dome

The Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland game will be played at Sydney Super Dome, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
