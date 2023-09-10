USA vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch USA vs Canada?
If you want to watch the United States vs Canada live it can be followed on Courtside1891.
If you want to watch it online, VAVE is your best option.
What time is the USA vs Canada game?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 02:30 hrs.
Colombia: 02:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.
Spain: 10:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.
Peru: 02:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.
Greece: 10:30 hrs.
Serbia: 9:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Canada
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a 25-year-old player who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is the fifth player with the best average in this world championship with 23'6 points. He also averages 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
Watch out for this player in the United States
Anthony Edwards, 22 years old, plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA. He has averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in this World Cup. In the semifinals against Germany he played 34 minutes and scored 23 points, but it was not enough to prevent the defeat of the United States.
How does Canada arrive?
The Canadian National Team made a full first round of the FIBA 2023 World Championship where they clearly overcame France, Lebanon and Latvia. However, in the first game of the second phase they were surprised by Brazil and lost 65-69. Playing for a place in the quarterfinals, they left out the reigning world champions, Spain. In the quarterfinals they eliminated Slovenia, while in the semifinals they lost to Serbia. They reached the world championship where they played two friendly matches in which they defeated Spain, and lost against Dominican Republic and Germany. They played a DBB Supercup tournament where they won the title after beating Canada in the semifinals and Germany in the final after overtime.
How does the United States arrive?
The U.S. National Team won all the first phase matches. In the second phase they lost against Lithuania in the last game and came in second in the group. In the quarterfinals they swept Italy, but in the semifinals they were beaten by Germany in a very close game that ended 111-113. They arrived here after playing five friendly matches during the tour and won all of them.
Background
The U.S. and Canada have met three times, with a favorable balance for the U.S. team, which has won twice, while Canada once. The last time they met was in the match for third place last year in the Amaricup in which the United States won 80-84. This is the first time they have met in the FIBA World Cup.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena located in Pasay. It was inaugurated on June 16, 2012 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The United States and Canada will meet in the FIBA 2023 FIBA World Cup third-place game;
