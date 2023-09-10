La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 15 between Pamplona and Lekunberri

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 15 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!
How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 15 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is stage 15 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
Lekunberri
Lekunberri made its debut as the finish line of La Vuelta in 2020, in a day that also started in Pamplona. A small and traditional municipality that holds wonderful treasures such as the cave of Mendukilo. Located in the Sierra de Aralar, near the Sanctuary of San Miguel, this magical enclave allows visitors to enter its ancient mountains and discover its secrets. Rooms with striking geological formations and ancient lakes that can be enjoyed thanks to its enigmatic lighting and its conditioning suitable for all types of travelers.
Pamplona
Pamplona is the political, economic and tourist center of the region of Navarra. The cultural and leisure offer of the city is unparalleled: the Sanfermines attract tens of thousands of visitors from all over the world every year, its privileged location on the route of the Camino de Santiago and its historic 16th century walls hide thousands of secrets for visitors. A range of possibilities that La Vuelta was able to take advantage of in 2012, with one of the most spectacular official starts in recent years: the inaugural team time trial ended in the heart of the Plaza de Toros in Pamplona.
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|51h 04'54"
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'37"
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'44"
|4
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'37"
|5
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 03'06"
|6
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'10"
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'12"
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 05'02"
|9
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 05'30"
|10
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 08'39"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 14
|Top 10 - Stage 14
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal - Quick Step)
|04h 13'38"
|2
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 01'12"
|3
|Lennert Van Eetvelt (Belgium / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 06'33"
|4
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 06'35"
|5
|Michael Storer (Australia / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 07'24"
|6
|David De La Cruz (Spain / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 08'21"
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 08'22"
|8
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 08'22"
|9
|Wout Poels (Netherlanda / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 08'22"
|10
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 08'22"