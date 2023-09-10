La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 15 between Pamplona and Lekunberri
10:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here the stage 15 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 15 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Pamplona and Lekunberri.
9:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 15 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 15 of La Vuelta 2023 Live on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is stage 15 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 15 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 10th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

9:45 PM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Sepp Kuss (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

9:40 PM2 hours ago

Lekunberri

Lekunberri made its debut as the finish line of La Vuelta in 2020, in a day that also started in Pamplona. A small and traditional municipality that holds wonderful treasures such as the cave of Mendukilo. Located in the Sierra de Aralar, near the Sanctuary of San Miguel, this magical enclave allows visitors to enter its ancient mountains and discover its secrets. Rooms with striking geological formations and ancient lakes that can be enjoyed thanks to its enigmatic lighting and its conditioning suitable for all types of travelers.

9:35 PM2 hours ago

Pamplona

Pamplona is the political, economic and tourist center of the region of Navarra. The cultural and leisure offer of the city is unparalleled: the Sanfermines attract tens of thousands of visitors from all over the world every year, its privileged location on the route of the Camino de Santiago and its historic 16th century walls hide thousands of secrets for visitors. A range of possibilities that La Vuelta was able to take advantage of in 2012, with one of the most spectacular official starts in recent years: the inaugural team time trial ended in the heart of the Plaza de Toros in Pamplona.

9:30 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

The final day of the second week of La Vuelta has more sips of the mountains, though not as demanding. The riders will start from Pamplona and ride 60 kilometers before starting the climb to the third-category Puerto de Lizarraga, then to the second-category Puerto de Zuarrarrate, and after passing the intermediate sprint in Irurtzun, they will start the climb again to Zuarrarrate, this time with bonus seconds. The day ends in Lekunberri after descending this pass for the second time.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 51h 04'54"
2 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'37"
3 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'44"
4 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'37"
5 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 03'06"
6 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 03'10"
7 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 04'12"
8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 05'02"
9 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 05'30"
10 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 08'39"
9:20 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 14

This is the top 10 of stage 14:
Top 10 - Stage 14
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal - Quick Step) 04h 13'38"
2 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 01'12"
3 Lennert Van Eetvelt (Belgium / Lotto Dstny) + 06'33"
4 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 06'35"
5 Michael Storer (Australia / Groupama - FDJ) + 07'24"
6 David De La Cruz (Spain / Astana Qazaqstan) + 08'21"
7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 08'22"
8 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 08'22"
9 Wout Poels (Netherlanda / Bahrain Victorious) + 08'22"
10 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 08'22"
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Remco Evenepoel put the bad day he had on stage 13 behind him and pulled out all his honor and courage to break away and take the victory in Larra-Belagua, in a very emotional day for the Belgian. There were no significant changes in the general classification.
9:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 15 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Pamplona and Lekunberri Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
