South Africa vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup 2023

What time is the South Africa vs Scotland match in the Rugby World Cup?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:45 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:45 a.m.
Brazil: 11:45 a.m.
Chile: 11:45 a.m.
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 09:45 a.m.
Spain: 17:45 hours
United States: 11:45 a.m. ET
Mexico: 9:45 a.m. ET
Paraguay: 11:45 a.m.
Peru: 09:45 hours
Uruguay: 12:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.
Japan: 12:45 p.m.
India: 8:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 9:45 a.m.
South Africa: 9:45 a.m.
Australia: 9:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 9:45 a.m.
Watch out for this Scotland player
Duhan van der Merwe will experience a special match for him, as he plays for Scotland, but was born in South Africa. He currently plays for Edinburgh Rugby in the United Rugby Championship. The 28-year-old player has just scored two tries in the last friendly of the Scottish team.
Watch out for this player in South Africa
Siya Kolisi, captain of the South African National Team who plays wing. He currently plays for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship. He has already scored a try against New Zealand in the last match of the South African team.
How does Scotland arrive?
Scotland arrived after playing four preparation matches in which they beat Georgia and Italy, while they played two matches against France, in which they won one match and lost another. In the Six Nations they played this year they finished with 15 points in third position with three wins and two losses.
How does South Africa arrive?
They have just played three preparation matches against New Zealand, Wales and Argentina, and in all three matches they won. In July they played the Rugby Championship in which they had two draws and one defeat. They are the reigning champions after winning the title in 2019.
Background
A total of 11 times these two teams have faced each other with a favorable balance for South Africa, which has won 10 of them, while Scotland has won one. The last time they met was in 2021 in a friendly match that South Africa won 15-30. They already met in the Rugby World Cup finals in 2015 with a score of 34-16. Scotland's only win against the African team was in 2010 in a friendly match.
Stadium
The match will be played at the Stade Vélodrome, Marseille's home stadium. It was inaugurated in 1937 and has a capacity of 67,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
South Africa and Scotland will face each other in the match corresponding to the first day of the group stage of the Rugby World Cup 2023. Both teams are in Pool B along with Ireland, Tonga and Romania.
