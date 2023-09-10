Japan vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Kings Cup Final
Photo: Japan

11:59 PMan hour ago

11:54 PMan hour ago

The Champions

2019 – South Africa | Final: South Africa 32–12 England, Japan

2015 – New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 34–17 Australia, in London (England)

2011 – New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 8–7 France, New Zealand

2007 – South Africa | Final: South Africa 15–6 England, France

2003 – England | Final: England 20–17 Australia, in Australia

1999 – Australia | Final: Australia 3–12 France, Wales

1995 – South Africa | Final: South Africa 15–12 New Zealand, South Africa

1991 – Australia | Final: Australia 12–6 England, in England

1987 – New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 29–9 France, New Zealand

11:49 PMan hour ago

Positions

Rugby positions are identified by the number players wear.

1 and 3:  Left pillar and Right pillar

2: Hooker

4 and 5: Second Line

6 and 7: Wings

8: Eighth

9: Scrum-half

10: Opening

 11 and 14: Tips

12 and 13: Centers

15: Fullback

11:44 PMan hour ago

The game

Style and Punctuation

There are 15 players on each side, with the possibility of seven substitutions, but two reserved for the main players and Hooker. Remembering that to pass the ball, it must be backwards and kicked forward, but the kicker's teammates must be behind the ball at the time of the kick.

There are four ways to score in rugby, they are: 

- Try (five points): the athlete must reach the mark in-goal zone with possession of the ball and touch the ground, touchdown style.

- Conversion (two points): direct kick given from anywhere on a line parallel to the sides and perpendiculars

- Drop-goal (three points): ball needs to be touched to the ground before being kicked

- Penalty (three points): kick on goal

Cards

Yellow: 10 minutes out of the game

Red: expulsion

11:39 PMan hour ago

Groups

Group A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia

Group B:  South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania

Group C: Australia, Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal

Group D: England, Argentina, Japan, Samoa and Chile

11:34 PMan hour ago

200 years

 Rugby celebrates 200 years of existence in the World Cup. The modality was born in England, in 1823, when William Webb Ellis picked up the ball in a football game and ran with it in hand, breaking the rules of the game. 
11:29 PM2 hours ago

THE TROPHY!

Photo: World Rugby
11:24 PM2 hours ago

Rugby World Cup

Organized every four years since 1987, the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be hosted by the Rugby World Cup. is held in France, which has already It was host in 2007, alongside Wales and Scotland. Despite having two modalities with 15 and seven players, the World Cup will be hosted in 2007. played with 15 athletes, with two halves of 40 minutes. The group stage, which has 20 teams, runs from September 8 to October 8.

The decision of the third and fourth is at hand. The final is scheduled for Friday (October 27th), while the final  on Saturday, October 28th. The winning selection   the Webb Ellis Cup.   named after Rugby School alumnus  William Webb Ellis.

South Africa (Springboks) and New Zealand (All Blacks) have three titles each, while Australia (Wallabies) have two.  England  is the only champion selection; world that comes from the Northern Hemisphere. In turn, South America already It makes history and will have, for the first time, three repre

11:19 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Stade de Bordeaux

The Japan vs Chile game will be played at Stade de Bordeaux, with a capacity of 42.115 people.
11:14 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Rugby World Cup: Japan vs Chile live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
