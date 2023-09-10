Japan vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Kings Cup Final

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Japan vs Chile Live Score Here
The Champions
2015 – New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 34–17 Australia, in London (England)
2011 – New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 8–7 France, New Zealand
2007 – South Africa | Final: South Africa 15–6 England, France
2003 – England | Final: England 20–17 Australia, in Australia
1999 – Australia | Final: Australia 3–12 France, Wales
1995 – South Africa | Final: South Africa 15–12 New Zealand, South Africa
1991 – Australia | Final: Australia 12–6 England, in England
1987 – New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 29–9 France, New Zealand
Positions
1 and 3: Left pillar and Right pillar
2: Hooker
4 and 5: Second Line
6 and 7: Wings
8: Eighth
9: Scrum-half
10: Opening
11 and 14: Tips
12 and 13: Centers
15: Fullback
The game
There are 15 players on each side, with the possibility of seven substitutions, but two reserved for the main players and Hooker. Remembering that to pass the ball, it must be backwards and kicked forward, but the kicker's teammates must be behind the ball at the time of the kick.
There are four ways to score in rugby, they are:
- Try (five points): the athlete must reach the mark in-goal zone with possession of the ball and touch the ground, touchdown style.
- Conversion (two points): direct kick given from anywhere on a line parallel to the sides and perpendiculars
- Drop-goal (three points): ball needs to be touched to the ground before being kicked
- Penalty (three points): kick on goal
Cards
Yellow: 10 minutes out of the game
Red: expulsion
Groups
Group B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania
Group C: Australia, Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal
Group D: England, Argentina, Japan, Samoa and Chile
200 years
THE TROPHY!
Rugby World Cup
The decision of the third and fourth is at hand. The final is scheduled for Friday (October 27th), while the final on Saturday, October 28th. The winning selection the Webb Ellis Cup. named after Rugby School alumnus William Webb Ellis.
South Africa (Springboks) and New Zealand (All Blacks) have three titles each, while Australia (Wallabies) have two. England is the only champion selection; world that comes from the Northern Hemisphere. In turn, South America already It makes history and will have, for the first time, three repre
