Nigeria vs Sao Tome and Principe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Watch Nigeria vs Sao Tome and Principe Live Score Here
It’ at 34º edition of the competition, which has already been published. It has a very heavy name in the football calendar, where several athletes from the main leagues in the world play. The first edition took place in Sudan, in 1957, where Egypt thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 and became the tournament's inaugural champions.< ;/p>
Egypt é is the greatest champion of the competition with seven titles, being the last in 2010. The team led by star Mohamed Salah faces a long drought of 23 years without winning the title competition, where he was runner-up in 2021 to Senegal, which won the first trophy of the competition.
Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, nbsp;Cote d'Ivoire, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the biggest champions of the competition ;the African. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with a title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea; and Libya reached the final, but never won the competition, while Guinea-Bissau and Guinea. Equatorial reached the quarterfinals.
By federation, the UNAF, where the northern countries are located, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia with 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, joining Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal. Then, UNIFFAC, in Central Africa, with eight, joining Cameroon, DR Congo and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan with two and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.
QUALIFIERS FOR THE AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS
In addition to the group winners, some of the best runners-up may also qualify for the tournament, depending on the total number of groups and the structure of the knockouts. oacutes in each edition. The number of places available for the African Cup of Nations may vary from edition to edition, depending on the format and the criteria established by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
The African teams compete with great determination in the Qualifiers for the AFCON, as the Africa Cup of Nations& ;otilde;es offers the chance to achieve prestige and represent your country in one of the main football tournaments on the continent. Furthermore, the tournament also serves as a qualification pathway for the FIFA World Cup, which makes the AFCON Qualifiers even more exciting. important for African national teams.