Nigeria vs Sao Tome and Principe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Nigeria vs Sao Tome and Principe: African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Photo: Disclosure/NFF

Historic

In the first game between the two, Nigeria won by an incredible 10-0, in July last year.
How do you get to Nigeria?

Nigeria comes into the game with 12 points from five games. Now is qualified for the African Cup of Nations, but is looking for first place, already that Guinea-Bissau has 10 points.
How do I get to São Tomé and Príncipe?

São Tomé and Principe arrives at the game having played 17 games without a win. He has conceded at least one goal in the last 19 games and is already is eliminated from the tournament.
NIGERIA

Photo: Disclosure/NFF
Photo: Disclosure/NFF
THE AFRICAN NATIONS CUP

The Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by the African Cup of Nations. It will be held in Côte d'Ivoire between the 5th and 28th of January of the next year. There will be six stadiums to host the tournament: Ebimpé Olympic Stadium, with capacity for 60,000 and the venue for the final. Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Bouaké Peace Stadium, Korhogo Stadium, San Pé dro and Iamussucro Stadium. The first two are in the same city of Abidjan.

It’ at 34º edition of the competition, which has already been published. It has a very heavy name in the football calendar, where several athletes from the main leagues in the world play. The first edition took place in Sudan, in 1957, where Egypt thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 and became the tournament's inaugural champions.< ;/p>

Egypt é is the greatest champion of the competition with seven titles, being the last in 2010. The team led by star Mohamed Salah faces a long drought of 23 years without winning the title competition, where he was runner-up in 2021 to Senegal, which won the first trophy of the competition.

Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three,  nbsp;Cote d'Ivoire, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the biggest champions of the competition ;the African. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with a title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea; and Libya reached the final, but never won the competition, while Guinea-Bissau and Guinea. Equatorial reached the quarterfinals.

By federation, the UNAF, where the northern countries are located, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia with 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, joining Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal. Then, UNIFFAC, in Central Africa, with eight, joining Cameroon, DR Congo and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan with two and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.

QUALIFIERS FOR THE AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS

The AFCON Qualifiers are held in multiple rounds and involve national teams from across Africa. Teams compete in groups in the qualification stages, with each group consisting of several national teams. Teams play round-trip matches within their groups, and points are awarded for wins and draws. Teams that finish top of their groups automatically qualify for the African Cup of Nations.

In addition to the group winners, some of the best runners-up may also qualify for the tournament, depending on the total number of groups and the structure of the knockouts. oacutes in each edition. The number of places available for the African Cup of Nations may vary from edition to edition, depending on the format and the criteria established by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The African teams compete with great determination in the Qualifiers for the AFCON, as the Africa Cup of Nations&amp; ;otilde;es offers the chance to achieve prestige and represent your country in one of the main football tournaments on the continent. Furthermore, the tournament also serves as a qualification pathway for the FIFA World Cup, which makes the AFCON Qualifiers even more exciting. important for African national teams.

QUALIFIERS FOR THE AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS

The Qualifying for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), also known as the African Cup of Nations, is a There is a series of football matches that take place to determine which African national teams qualify for the main tournament of the Africa Cup of Nations. AFCON is one of the most prestigious football tournaments on the African continent, held every four years.
The game will be played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

The Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe game will be played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, with a capacity of 30.000 people.
