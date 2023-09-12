Serbia vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Davis Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
South Korea Players
South Korea will have the following players to face Spain, Serbia and Canada in this final series. The Koreans are awaiting confirmation that Djokovic will not play this match because he won the tournament in the United States. The Koreans have their sights set on Kwon, who will be accompanied by Song, Nam, and Hong.
Serbia Players
Serbia will have the following players to face Spain, South Korea and Canada in this final series. After the choice of not participating in this tournament of Alcaraz, the Serbs are expecting Djokovic who has been proclaimed champion of the US Open. He will be accompanied by Medjedovic, Kremanovic, Djere, Cacic and Krajinovic.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 horas
Bolivia: 8:00 horas
Brasil: 9:00 horas
Chile: 9:00 horas
Colombia: 7:00 horas
Ecuador: 7:00 horas
USA (ET): 8:00 horas
Spain: 15:00 horas
Mexico: 7:00 horas
Paraguay: 9:00 horas
Peru: 7:00 horas
Uruguay: 10:00 horas
Where to watch
The match between Serbia vs South Korea can be seen on Eurosport and ESPN. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Information South Korea
The Koreans competed in four occasions being the last one last year where they did not go beyond the group stage. This year they hope to have a good tournament where they are placed in the fifteenth position of the ATP ranking in national teams, a good mark that will undoubtedly serve to increase the mood of their players to opt for something more than overcoming the group stage.
Information Serbia
Serbia wants to win the Davis Cup title this year and has been drawn in a very dangerous group. The Serbians will start against the Koreans, then face Spain and finish the group stage in Valencia against Canada. The Serbians have been champions only once, in 2010, having made their debut in this Davis Cup in 1995. This year, together with Kecmanovic, Djere and Krajinovic, they will try to have a good tournament while waiting for Djokovic, who has just won the US Open.
South Korea Last Match
South Korea defeated Belgium to qualify to the Davis Cup for the second time in its history. The result of the match was 3-2. In pairs, Song and Nam put the first victory for the Koreans who then with a victory of Hong and Kwon put the direct to qualify for the Davis Cup and to be able to dispute it once again by coming back from the 2-0 that the Belgians put them with the victories of Bergs and Goffin to turn the can and take the tie.
Serbia Last Match
Serbia's last match was against Norway in February 2023, where the Serbs beat the Nordics 4-0. In pairs, Cacic and Krajinovic got the easy win, for then Djere, Kecmanovic and Medjedovic got their individual win in a match where Serbia's captain Djokovic did not play because he was going to play an ATP tournament in order to continue his route for the ATP number 1. In the end, Serbia took a very easy victory to prepare for this tournament where they have very high expectations.
Welcome to the online broadcast of Serbia vs South Korea this Tuesday, September 12 at 15:00 Spanish time. The match is part of the Davis Cup matchday. Follow the online broadcast and all the information of both teams on VAVEL.