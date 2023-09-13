Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 MLB Regular Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Red Sox vs Yankees MLB Regular Season live online.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Red Sox vs Yankees live in the MLB Regular Season game, as well as the latest information from the pitch at Fenway Park. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Red Sox Boston vs New York Yankees online and live in MLB Regular Season 2023
The Red Sox vs Yankees game will be televised on ESPN.
The Red Sox vs Yankees game will be streamed on the MLB TV app and Star+.
The Red Sox vs Yankees game will be streamed on the MLB TV app and Star+.
If you want to watch Red Sox vs Yankees online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Others games tomorrow
El día de mañana además de este encuentro entre Red Sox y Yankees, se jugarán los partidos de Twins vs Rays, Rockies vs Cubs, San Francisco vs Cleveland, Seattle vs Angels, Orioles vs Cardenales, Pittsburgh vs Washington, Phillies vs Braves, Detroit vs Reds, Blue Jays vs Rangers, Mets vs Arizona, Astros vs Athletics, White Sox vs Royals, Brewers vs Miami y Dodgers vs Padres de San Diego.
Fenway Park
It is the stadium of the Boston Red Sox, a very important and popular stadium in the big leagues, it has a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 20, 1912, it will be the setting for this match which is undoubtedly a very passionate classic, and it will be the field where the game of this regular season series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will be played.
What time is the Red Sox Boston vs New York Yankees game in the 2023 MLB Regular Season?
This is the start time for the Red Sox Boston vs New York Yankees game on 13 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 18:10 hours
Brazil: 18:10 hours
Uruguay: 18:10 hours
Bolivia: 18:10 hours
Chile: 19:10 hours
Paraguay: 19:10 hours
Venezuela: 19:10 hours
Colombia: 19:10 hours
Ecuador: 19:10 hours
Mexico: 17:10
Panama: 17:10 hours
Peru: 18:10
United States: 18:10 hours PT and 20:10 hours ET
Spain: 01:10 hours
France: 01:10 hours
Germany: 01:00 hours
Italy: 01:10 hours
Japan: 04:10 hours
Philippines: 04:10 hours
South Korea: 04:10 hours
Kazakhstan: 02:10 hours
Finland: 02:10 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best this year with a spectacular series.
Background
The record leans very drastically to Boston, as they have met 12 times, leaving a record of 9 games won for the Red Sox, while the Yankees have won only 3 times, so tomorrow Boston will be the favorite to continue with that hegemony this year against New York, one of the most important games year after year for both teams.
How are the New York Yankees doing?
For their part the Yankees have a different picture as they are in last place in their division with 71 games won and 72 games lost, likewise looks very complicated their ticket to the wild card and is shaping up so that after a long time do not qualify for the fall party with the playoffs of the big leagues, seek to win this series because the previous were swept by Boston, something that hit very hard in the dressing room of the Yankees, in this way the two teams come to this third game of this series so important for both teams.
How does Red Sox Boston fare?
The Boston Red Sox will play today the first two games of the series due to the bad weather yesterday, right now in the first game, is winning with a score of 2-0 in the top of the 6th inning, one of the oldest rivalries in the big leagues, despite the bad moment that the Yankees are living a very close series, Boston is in the 4th position of the American East division, with 74 wins and 70 losses, it is very difficult that they can fight for a ticket to the wild card, but they are looking to close in the best way this season that was complicated little by little, the Mexicans Alex Verdugo and Luis Urias will be available for this series that has become a classic.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox, corresponding to the MLB Regular Season 2023. The match will take place at Fenway Park, at 17:10 hours.