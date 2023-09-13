La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 17 between Ribadesella and Alto de L'Angliru

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is stage 17 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
Alto de L'Angliru
Since its debut in 1999, the Alto de L'Angliru is a summit wrapped in a special mystique and has become a true icon of La Vuelta. One of the most remembered feats of the Asturian colossus was that of Alberto Contador in 2017, where he won the stage victory in his farewell as a professional. 12.5 km, 10% average gradient and ramps above 23%. Three figures that define the hardest pass climbed by La Vuelta.
Ribadesella
Every year, on the first Saturday of August, Ribadesella lives one of the most popular festivities in Asturias: the International Descent of the Sella. The competition, which has its point 20 kilometers upstream, culminates in the estuary located next to this Asturian village. An estuary that marks the culture of Ribadesella, between the fluvial of the Sella and the Cantabrian Sea. With experience as a passing point of the race, Ribadesella will debut in 2023 as the host of La Vuelta.
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|57h 18'10"
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'29"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'33"
|4
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'33"
|5
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 03'02"
|6
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'28"
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'12"
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 04'58"
|9
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 05'38"
|10
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 08'43"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 16
|Top 10 - Stage 16
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|02h 38'23"
|2
|Finn Fisher-Black (New Zealand / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'43"
|3
|Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'49"
|4
|Michael Storer (Australia / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'55"
|5
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 01'01"
|6
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 01'01"
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'01"
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'01"
|9
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'05"
|10
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'05"
Summary of the previous stage
