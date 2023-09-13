La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 17 between Ribadesella and Alto de L'Angliru
1:03 AMan hour ago

Tune in here the stage 17 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 17 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Ribadesella and Alto de L'Angliru. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
12:58 AMan hour ago

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 17 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 17 of La Vuelta 2023 Live on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:53 AMan hour ago

What time is stage 17 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 17 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 13th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

12:48 AMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Sepp Kuss (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

12:43 AMan hour ago

Alto de L'Angliru

Since its debut in 1999, the Alto de L'Angliru is a summit wrapped in a special mystique and has become a true icon of La Vuelta. One of the most remembered feats of the Asturian colossus was that of Alberto Contador in 2017, where he won the stage victory in his farewell as a professional. 12.5 km, 10% average gradient and ramps above 23%. Three figures that define the hardest pass climbed by La Vuelta.

12:38 AM2 hours ago

Ribadesella

Every year, on the first Saturday of August, Ribadesella lives one of the most popular festivities in Asturias: the International Descent of the Sella. The competition, which has its point 20 kilometers upstream, culminates in the estuary located next to this Asturian village. An estuary that marks the culture of Ribadesella, between the fluvial of the Sella and the Cantabrian Sea. With experience as a passing point of the race, Ribadesella will debut in 2023 as the host of La Vuelta.

12:33 AM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

The mountains are back! Stage 17 of La Vuelta takes us to a high finish. The riders will start from Ribadesella and will have to face three passes: the Alto de la Colladiella and the Alto del Cordal, both first category, and finally the traditional climb to the Alto de L'Angliru, special category. We are talking about practically defining the general classification on this day.
12:28 AM2 hours ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 57h 18'10"
2 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'29"
3 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'33"
4 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'33"
5 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 03'02"
6 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 03'28"
7 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 04'12"
8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 04'58"
9 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 05'38"
10 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 08'43"
12:23 AM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 16

This is the top 10 of stage 16:
Top 10 - Stage 16
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 02h 38'23"
2 Finn Fisher-Black (New Zealand / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'43"
3 Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'49"
4 Michael Storer (Australia / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'55"
5 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 01'01"
6 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 01'01"
7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'01"
8 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'01"
9 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'05"
10 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'05"
12:18 AM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Jonas Vingegaard took the win on stage 16 of La Vuelta, after a day that was decided on a second category climb. It was a quiet day; the overall classification is still led by Sepp Kuss.
12:13 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 17 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Ribadesella and Alto de L'Angliru Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.

