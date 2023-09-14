La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 18 between Pola de Allande and La Cruz de Linares
Image: VAVEL

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 18 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 18 of La Vuelta 2023 Live on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is stage 18 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 18 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 14th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Sepp Kuss (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

La Cruz de Linares

The Principality of Asturias always has new things to show. Among others, an unpublished port in the race that will be climbed in La Vuelta 23. A few kilometers from the Colláu Fancuaya, the peak discovered by La Vuelta in 2022, the cyclists will face a double ascent to the Cruz de Linares that, with its 8.3 km at 8.6%, will put the best climbers to the test. Its summit serves as a natural viewpoint towards the municipality of Proaza and the Valles del Oso, through which the well-known Vía Verde de la Senda del Oso runs.

Pola de Allande

Located in the valley of the Nisón river, the history of Pola de Allende goes back many centuries. The Castro de San Chuis is an example of the passage of time in this Asturian council, with origins in the eighth century BC and later traces of the Iron Age. Located in an enclave in the middle of nature, this fortified settlement has been declared an Asset of Cultural Interest of the Principality of Asturias.

Route of the stage

Now... Last chance to make a big difference in the general classification! A very demanding day is coming up, with another high finish. The riders will start from Pola de Allande, where they will quickly find themselves at kilometer 44 with the climb to the Alto de las Estacas, which offers a second category prize. Afterwards they will climb the Puerto de San Lorenzo, of first category; after a descent of more than 30 kilometers they will climb the Alto de Tenebredo, of third category. Afterwards, they will climb twice the climb that debuts in this competition, the Puerto de La Cruz de Linares. The second will be where the winner of the day will be defined.
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 60h 34'21"
2 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'08"
3 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'08"
4 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 04'00"
5 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 04'16"
6 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 04'30"
7 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 06'43"
8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 07'38"
9 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 09'26"
10 Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious) + 11'26"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 18

This is the top 10 of stage 18:
Top 10 - Stage 18
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) 03h 15'56"
2 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'43"
3 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'49"
4 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'55"
5 Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'01"
6 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 01'01"
7 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'01"
8 Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'01"
9 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 01'05"
10 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 01'05"
Summary of the previous stage

Another great day for Jumbo - Visma. Primoz Roglic won stage 17 on the climb to the Alto de L'Angliru, where Jonas Vingegaard crossed second and Sepp Kuss completed the top 3 to hold the overall leader's red jersey.
