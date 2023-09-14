France vs Uruguay LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the France vs Uruguay live match, as well as the latest information from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
How to watch France vs Uruguay Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game France vs Uruguay live on TV, your options is: NBC

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is France vs Uruguay match for Rugby World Cup?

This is the start time of the game France vs Uruguay of September 14th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on NBC and Peacock +
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar Plus+
Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay, hours away from debut

France and its preparation for the second match

Uruguay

Uruguay will debut in this Rugby World Cup. The Teros arrive to this game with the illusion of making a great surprise against the host team. Expectations are to get out of the group stage for the first time in their history, but due to the opponents they have, they will have to do their best to achieve it.
France

France debuted with a victory in the Rugby World Cup, beating the overwhelming favorite, New Zealand. The French team took advantage of the locale and the public in their favor to show their hierarchy and achieve their first victory. Precisely with that result, they have an advantage over the rest of their rivals, taking into account that no other team is expected to achieve it, so they arrive with confidence to their second match and with the purpose of securing their qualification to the next stage.
Standings - Group A

  1. Italy - 5 PTS | 1 GP | 1 W | 0 D | 0 L | 44 DIF | 1 EXP 
  2. France - 4 PTS | 1 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 0 L | 14 DIF | 0 EXP 
  3. Uruguay - 0 PTS | 0  GP | 0 W | 0 D | 0 L | 0 DIF | 0 EXP 
  4. New Zealand - 0 PTS | 1 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 1 L | -14 DIF | 1 EXP 
  5. Namibia - 0 PTS | 1 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 1 L | -44 DIF | 0 EXP 
The match will be played at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium

The France vs Uruguay match will be played at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium, located in the city of Lille, France. This venue, inaugurated in 2012, has a capacity for 50,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Rugby World Cup match: France vs Uruguay Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match.
