France vs Uruguay LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match

Tune in here France vs Uruguay Live Score!
How to watch France vs Uruguay Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is France vs Uruguay match for Rugby World Cup?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on NBC and Peacock +
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar Plus+
Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay, hours away from debut
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐫 𝐚 𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐞𝐧 𝐥𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐛𝐲 𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥. @AntelDeTodos, junto a Los Teros 🇺🇾, siempre #VamosTeros #EmpujamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/u58ayomPcy — U.R.U. (@RugbyUruguay) September 13, 2023
France and its preparation for the second match
𝟷𝟹.𝟶𝟿.𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟹 - 𝟷𝟹𝚑𝟶𝟶 - 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚍𝚎 𝙿𝚒𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚎 𝙼𝚊𝚞𝚛𝚘𝚢
𝚃𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚁𝚞𝚗 𝚍𝚎𝚜 𝙱𝚕𝚎𝚞𝚜#UnisPourUnRêve #FRAvURU pic.twitter.com/pDv3kjASQ5 — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) September 13, 2023
Uruguay
France
Standings - Group A
- Italy - 5 PTS | 1 GP | 1 W | 0 D | 0 L | 44 DIF | 1 EXP
- France - 4 PTS | 1 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 0 L | 14 DIF | 0 EXP
- Uruguay - 0 PTS | 0 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 0 L | 0 DIF | 0 EXP
- New Zealand - 0 PTS | 1 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 1 L | -14 DIF | 1 EXP
- Namibia - 0 PTS | 1 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 1 L | -44 DIF | 0 EXP