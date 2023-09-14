Netherlands vs USA LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Davis Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Players Netherlands
The Netherlands will have the following players to face Croatia, the United States and Finland in this final series. The Dutch team won in its debut in this Davis Cup with players like Griekspoor and Van de Zandschulp. These two players will be joined by Rijthoven and the pair formed by Middelkoop and Koolhof.
Players USA
The United States will have the following players to face Croatia, the Netherlands and Finland in this final series. The American team comes with a good stage to get something positive out of this tournament, as it has two great players who are at the top of the ATP ranking: Tiafoe and Tommy Paul. These two players will be joined by McDonald and the pair formed by Ram and Kudla.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 horas
Bolivia: 8:00 horas
Brasil: 9:00 horas
Chile: 9:00 horas
Colombia: 7:00 horas
Ecuador: 7:00 horas
USA (ET): 8:00 horas
Spain: 15:00 horas
Mexico: 7:00 horas
Paraguay: 9:00 horas
Peru: 7:00 horas
Uruguay: 10:00 horas
Where to Watch
The match between Netherlands vs USA can be seen on Eurosport and ESPN. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Info Netherlands
The Dutch made their debut in 1920 and have not won any championship title, the historical record being in the semifinals in 2001. Now, after this victory against Finland, they may be one of the teams that will advance to the next phase to win the title. In theory, the Netherlands are not favorites for the title and even more so with the American team in front of them, where it seems that they will play for the first and second place in the group stage classification.
Info USA
The United States wants to win the Davis Cup title this year and has been drawn in a group in which it seems to be the favorite to advance to the next round. In addition to being the team with the most titles (32), it has a great group of players who are eager to surprise in the Davis Cup. The Americans began by facing the Croatians, then faced the Dutch and finished with Finland in the group stage in Valencia. The Americans have more titles than any nation having their debut in this Davis in 1900. This year, together with Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and McDonald, they will try to have a good tournament to win again a title that they have not won for 16 years.
Last Match Netherlands
The Netherlands defeated Finland in the first match of this Davis Cup group stage, where they are now at the top along with their rival, the United States. The result of the match was 2-1, where Virtanen started winning to score the first point for Finland against Van de Zandschulp by 2-0 (6-7, 4-6). Griekspoor equalized to take the match to the pairs duel. The Dutchman defeated Ruusuvuori by 2-0. In the doubles duel, the Dutch took it in a set match where they were very evenly matched.
Last match USA
The last match of the United States was in this Davis Cup competition, where they played against Croatia making their debut in this group stage of the tournament winning 2-1. The Americans started winning thanks to McDonald with an easy 2-0 win over Prizmic. Then, Croatia tied the match with the victory of Gojo against Tiafoe by 2-0, to finish with the victory of the American couple (Krajinovic and Ram) by 2-1 against Dodig and Pavic to take the first victory of the championship and to be placed leader next to their rival in this next match.
